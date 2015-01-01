पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:अंतिम संस्कार के लिए लंबा इंतजार घुमावदार सीढ़ियाँ बनीं मुसीबत

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • खटीक मोहल्ला निवासी 65 वर्षीय महिला का शुक्रवार काे हुआ था निधन
  • प्रथम मंजिल से शव उतारने में लग गए 14 घंटे, बढ़ा हुआ वजन भी बना वजह

शुक्रवार को खटीक मोहल्ला जूड़ी तलैया में एक 65 वर्षीय महिला का लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया। परिवार के सदस्यों ने अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारियाँ शुरू कर दीं, लेकिन उस दिन अंतिम संस्कार संभव नहीं हो सका। दरअसल परिजन घर की प्रथम मंजिल से शव को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए नीचे नहीं ला सके।

एक ओर जहाँ स्वर्गीय महिला का वजन अधिक था, वहीं नीचे आने के लिए बनी सीढ़ियाँ घुमावदार थीं, जिसकी वजह से समस्या और बढ़ गई। परिवार के सदस्यों ने जेसीबी मशीन की भी मदद लेनी चाही, लेकिन मशीन से संभव नहीं हुआ। ऐसे में परिवार के सदस्यों ने देर रात गरीब नवाज कमेटी के सदस्यांे से संपर्क किया और फिर करीब 14 घंटे बाद रात 2 बजे शव को सुरक्षित तरीके से नीचे उतारा गया।

स्ट्रेचर और रस्सियाँ बनीं सहारा
परिवार के सदस्य राजकुमार ठाकुर ने बताया कि शुक्रवार की सुबह करीब 11 बजे उनकी बड़ी माँ श्रीमती प्रेमलता ठाकुर का लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया। वे दो वर्ष से प्रथम मंजिल पर ही रह रहीं थीं और चलने-फिरने में असमर्थ थीं। बीमार होने के चलते उनका इलाज लगातार चल रहा था, लेकिन तबियत ज्यादा खराब होने से उनका निधन हाे गया। सीढ़ियों की बनावट घुमावदार होने और वजन अधिक होने कारण उन्हें नीचे ला पाना संभव नहीं हो पा रहा था।

ऐसे में पुत्र संदीप ने जेसीबी मशीन की मदद लेनी चाही, लेकिन घर की ऊँचाई के कारण संभव नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद रात्रि करीब 12 बजे गरीब नवाज कमेटी के सदस्यों से संपर्क किया, जिन्होंने स्ट्रेचर और रस्सियों की मदद से शव को नीचे उतारा। शनिवार की सुबह अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। कमेटी के इनायत अली ने बताया कि परिवार के सदस्यों के संपर्क करने बाद वे कमेटी के सदस्यों के साथ पहुँचे और स्थिति का समझते हुए स्ट्रेचर और रस्सियों की मदद से बॉडी को उतारा।

