जबलपुर में ऑनर किलिंग की आशंका:प्रेमी युगल की नर्मदा में मिली लाश, युवक की हत्या की पुष्टि, तो युवती की मौत की वजह साफ नहीं

जबलपुर10 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • एक ही मकान में किराए से रहते थे दोनों परिवार
  • 15 दिन पहले युवक गांव चला गया, तो युवती के परिवार वाले दूसरे मोहल्ले में
  • 6 नवम्बर की शाम बाइक लेकर निकला था युवक, तो 7 को गायब हुई थी युवती

शहर में एक ही मकान में किराए से रहने वाले युवक-युवती की लाश नर्मदा नदी में मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। दोनों की लाश तीन दिन के अंतराल पर मिली है। युवक की पीएम रिपोर्ट में हत्या की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। वहीं, युवती की मौत का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया। पीएम करने वाले चिकित्सकों ने उसका बिसरा जांच के लिए सागर भेजा है। प्रारम्भिक जांच में ऑनर किलिंग से जोड़कर मामले को देखा जा रहा है।

दीपक मरावी का आधार कार्ड, जो उसकी जेब से मिला था
दीपक मरावी का आधार कार्ड, जो उसकी जेब से मिला था

8 नवम्बर को दोनों की गुमशुदगी दर्ज हुई थी
बरेला के गौर चौकी में 8 नवम्बर को पिपरिया खुर्द निवासी रमेश मरावी ने 21 वर्षीय बेटे दीपक उर्फ सौरव मरावी की गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई थी। दीपक 6 नवम्बर को बाइक लेकर घर से निकला था। 8 नवम्बर की दोपहर ग्वारीघाट पुलिस ने दारोगाघाट से युवक का उतराता हुआ शव बरामद किया था। उसकी जेब से मिले आधार कार्ड से दीपक के रूप में पहचान हुई थी। सोमवार रात शाॅर्ट पीएम में उसकी गला दबाकर हत्या की पुष्टि होने पर ग्वारीघाट पुलिस ने जीरो पर प्रकरण कायम कर बरेला थाने को ट्रांसफर कर दिया था। वहां मंगलवार को बरेला पुलिस ने हत्या और शव छिपाने का प्रकरण दर्ज किया।

4 किमी दूर तिलवारा में मिली युवती की लाश
इसी तरह, गोरखपुर थाने में 8 नवम्बर को गुप्तेश्वर गिरिराज किशोर कपूर वार्ड में किराए से रहने वाले अजय झारिया ने बेटी नंदनी (18) की गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई। नंदनी 7 नवम्बर की रात 9.30 बजे घर से निकली थी। मंगलवार सुबह 10.30 बजे उसकी लाश तिलवारा घाट पर उतराती हुई मिली। तिलवारा पुलिस ने शव का पीएम कराया। पीएम में मौत की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई। चिकित्सक ने उसका बिसरा प्रिजर्व कराते हुए फीमर बोन के लिए सुरक्षित कराया।

नंदनी झारिया की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो
नंदनी झारिया की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो

बिसरा और फीमर बोन से ये पता चलेगा
बिसरा प्रिजर्व की जांच से पता चलेगा कि उसने जहरीला पदार्थ तो नहीं खाया था। वहीं, फीमर बोन से पता चलेगा कि उसे मरने के बाद नदी में फेंका गया था। या जीवित अवस्था में। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर ही पुलिस आगे की कार्रवाई कर पाएगी।

दोनों मामलों का लिंक ऐसे जुड़ा
नंदनी झारिया और दीपक मरावी का परिवार 15 दिन पूर्व तक कुलियाना मोहल्ला प्रेमनगर मदनमहल में एक ही मकान में किराए से रह रहे थे। दोनों के प्रेम प्रसंग के चलते जहां पेशे से शिक्षक पिता रमेश मरावी गांव चले गए थे। दीपक 12वीं में फेल हो चुका है। वहीं, नंदनी को लेकर उसका परिवार गुप्तेश्वर में शिफ्ट हो गया था। अभी दीपक की बाइक एमपी 20 एमएच 3412 नहीं मिल पाई है। बरेला पुलिस ऑनर किलिंग से मामले को जोड़कर जांच में जुटी है।

