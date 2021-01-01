पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:एयरपोर्ट जैसी सुविधाओं के साथ जल्द जगमगाएगा रेलवे का मुख्य स्टेशन

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रेन आने के एक घंटे पहले चैक-इन के बाद सिक्योरिटी चैक से गुजरना होगा
  • एन्टरटेनमेंट जोन, फूड कोर्ट, स्काई लाउंज जैसी फैसिलिटीज मिलेंगी

अब वो दिन दूर नहीं है जब जबलपुर रेलवे स्टेशन एयरपोर्ट की तर्ज पर आधुनिक सुविधाओं से चमचमाता हुई दिखाई देगा, जहाँ एयरपोर्ट की तर्ज पर ट्रेन आने के एक घंटे पहले स्टेशन पर पैसेंजर को बोर्डिंग पास की तरह स्मार्ट चैक-इन करना होगा, जिसमें सिक्योरिटी चैक, बैगेज स्कैनर से ट्रॉली बैग व बैगेज की स्कैनिंग के बाद ट्रेन में सफर करने की अनुमति मिलेगी।

मुख्य रेलवे स्टेशन को करीब 220 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से सबसे बेहतर और आधुनिक यात्री सुविधाओं से सम्पन्न किया जा रहा है, जहाँ एक ओर यात्रियों के मनोरंजन के लिए एंटरटेनमेंट जोन, गेम जोन जैसी सुविधाएँ होंगी, वहीं कॉन्टिनेंटल फूड और ब्रीवरेजस के लिए स्काई लाउंज भी होगा। एयरपोर्ट की तरह शॉपिंग जोन तैयार किए जा रहे हैं, रेल के पुराने कंडम कोचेस को रंग-रोगन कर कोच रेस्टाेरेंट का तोहफा यात्रियों को दिया जा रहा है, जो सफर के दौरान यात्रियों के तनाव को कम करेगा।

करीब 80 प्रतिशत काम हुआ पूरा, अब अधूरे पर ध्यान
रेलवे से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार स्टेशन री-डेवलेपमेंट प्लान के तहत वर्ष 2019 के मध्य में स्टेशन को मॉर्डन बनाने का काम शुरू हुआ था। जिसमें सबसे पहले प्लेटफॉर्म नं.-1 की हैरिटेज बिल्डिंग को न्यू-लुक देने का काम दिल्ली की इंटीरियर डिजाइन कंपनी को दिया गया। उसके बाद स्टेशन पर यात्रियों के लिए बड़े और सुंदर वेटिंग रूम और हॉल्स बनाने का काम तेज हुआ।

वीआईपी लाउंज बनाया गया, एस्केलेटेर्स और लिफ्ट लगाई गईं, करीब 200 हाई-डेफिनेशड कैमरे लगाए गए। पार्किंग को सुधारने ड्रॉप एंड गो सिस्टम लाया गया। अब करीब डेढ़ साल बाद आधुनिकीकरण से जुड़े 80 प्रतिशत काम पूरे हो चुके हैं, जिनको फाइनल टच दिया जा रहा है।

