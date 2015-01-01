पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • The Municipal Corporation Removed 40 Occupations From Rampur To Shaktibhavan In Jabalpur, As Well As Nokzhonk

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अतिक्रमण पर चला बुलडोजर:जबलपुर में रामपुर से शक्तिभवन तक नगर निगम ने 40 कब्जे हटाए, नोकझोंक भी हुई

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अतिक्रमण के दौरान रैंप तोड़ते हुए जेसीबी
  • शक्तिभवन की ओर से निगम को कब्जे हटाने लिखा गया था पत्र
  • सड़क तक कब्जा कर बनाई गई दीवार, रैंप, फुटपाथ व टीन शेड के साथ चबूतरा तोड़ा गया

नगर निगम ने बुधवार को रामपुर चौक से शक्ति भवन तक 40 कब्जों पर जेसीबी चलाकर तोड़ने की कार्रवाई की। कई मकानों की दीवार, रैंप, फुटपाथ, टीन शेड, चबूतरा, बागवानी को हटाया गया। इस दौरान कब्जेधारियों की अमले के साथ नोकझोंक भी हुई। दरअसल, ये कब्जा हटाने के लिए बिजली कंपनी की ओर से निगम को पत्र लिखा गया था।

कार्रवाई के दौरान मौजूद नगर निगम के अधिकारी।
कार्रवाई के दौरान मौजूद नगर निगम के अधिकारी।

बिजली विभाग ने की थी शिकायत

एमपी पावर मैनेजमेंट कंपनी ने नगर निगम प्रशासन को पत्र लिखकर अतिक्रमण की शिकायत की थी। पत्र में रामपुर चौक से शक्तिभवन गेट तक कब्जे हटाने का आग्रह किया गया था। निगमायुक्त अनूप सिंह के निर्देश पर सहायक आयुक्त अतिक्रमण वेदप्रकाश चौधरी की अगुवाई में कार्रवाई के लिए दल पहुंचा था।

200 बल की मौजूदगी में कार्रवाई
कार्रवाई के दौरान कई जगह विवाद के हालात भी बने। सुरक्षा के लिहाजा से पुलिस के करीब 200 जवान मौजूद रहे। सुरक्षा बल एमपी पावर मैनेजमेंट कंपनी द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया गया था। कार्रवाई के दौरान कई जगह झड़प के हालात भी बने, लेकिन पुलिस की मौजूदगी के चलते कार्रवाई नहीं रुकी।

जब्ती भी की गई
अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान सड़क पर अवैध तरीके से टीन शेड लगाकर अस्थाई दुकान लगाने वालों के काउंटर, टीन शेड, गैस सिलेंडर सहित अन्य सामग्री जब्त कर ली गई। जब्त सामग्री नगर निगम मुख्यालय पहुंचाया गया। कार्रवाई में दल प्रभारी एहसान खान, चंद्रशेखर तिवारी, रामप्रसाद कुशवाहा सहित बिजली विभाग के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें