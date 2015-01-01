पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • The Order Of The NGT Cracked Fire Crackers In Jabalpur In The Air, The Air Index In The City Reached 500

पटाखों का साइड इफेक्ट:एनजीटी का आदेश हवा, जबलपुर में खूब फोड़े पटाखे, एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 500 तक पहुंचा

जबलपुर27 मिनट पहले
शहर में जमकर आतिशबाजी हुई।
  • रात 10 बजे से सुबह 11 बजे तक का वायु प्रदूषण खतरनाक स्तर पर
  • शहर के मालवीय चौक पर लगे एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स मॉनीटर में दर्ज

एनजीटी (नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल) के आदेश और कलेक्ट्रेट के प्रतिबंध के बावजूद जबलपुर में लोगों ने जमकर पटाखे फोड़े। इसका असर ये हुआ कि शहर का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) 500 तक पहुंच गया। शहर में खराब वायु प्रदूषण का ये आंकड़ा शनिवार रात 10 बजे से रविवार दोपहर 12 बजे के बीच का है। पटाखों के चलते हवा में पीएम-2.5 (हवा में धूल के कण 2.5 माइक्रो प्रति ग्राम) और पीएम-10 (हवा में धूल के कण 10 माइक्रो प्रति ग्राम) का स्तर तेजी से उच्चतम स्तर तक पहुंच गया। आलम ये हो गया कि रात में कई लोगों को सांस लेने में कठिनाई महसूस हुई।

खतरनाक स्तर तक पहुंचा वायु प्रदूषण
14 नवंबर की रात आठ बजे से हवा में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ना प्रारंभ हुआ। रविवार तड़के चार बजे ये उच्चतम स्तर 500 को छू गया। रात 10 बजे से पहले ये 333 तक पहुंचा था। वहीं, पीएम-10 का भी स्तर रात 10 बजे से पहले 242, तो देर रात 451 तक पहुंचा था। हवा में नाइट्रोजन का स्तर 101, सल्फर डाई ऑक्साइड का स्तर 50, कार्बन मोनो ऑक्साइड का स्तर 112 और ओजोन का स्तर 90 तक पहुंचा था। वहीं, अमोनिया का भी स्तर 6 तक पहुंचा। एमडी मेडिसिन डॉक्टर अंकित सेठ ने बताया कि दमा और सांस संबंधी मरीजों के लिए वायु का ये प्रदूषण परेशानी बढ़ाने वाली है।

जबलपुर शहर में ये आंकड़े हुए दर्ज
हवा में मिश्रित14 नवम्बर को रात 10 बजे तकरात 10 से 15 नवम्बर की सुबह आठ बजे तक
पीएम 2.5125 से 333207 से 500
पीएम 10124 से 242175 से 451
नाइट्रोजन ऑक्साइड40 से 10138 से 64
अमोनिया5 से 64 से 5
सल्फर डाई ऑक्साइड16 से 3624 से 50
कार्बन मोनो ऑक्साइड65 से 11257 से 73
ओजोन53 से 9037 से 77

मालवीय चौक में लगा माॅनीटरिंग डिस्प्ले
शहर के मालवीय चौक पर एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स जांचने वाला स्टेशन बना हुआ है। ट्रैफिक थाने के सामने शहर की हवा की गुणवत्ता की लाइव जानकारी डिस्प्ले पर प्रदर्शित होती रहती है। इस स्टेशन पर हवा का प्रदूषण खतरनाक स्तर को छू गया है। ये शहर का सेंटर प्वाइंट हैं। इससे साबित होता है कि शहर में हवा की गुणवत्ता कैसी है? क्षेत्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के अधिकारी डॉक्टर पुष्पेंद्र सिंह बुंदेला ने बताया कि पटाखे के चलते हवा की गुणवत्ता खराब हुई है। इसका असर चार से पांच दिन तक बना रहेगा।

एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स
0—50अच्छा
51—100संतोषजनक
101—200मध्यम
201 —300खराब
301—400बहुत खराब
401—500खतरनाक

हवा में मिश्रण का मानक
पीएम 2.5-40 से 60
पीएम 10-60 से 100
नाइट्रोजन ऑक्साइड-30 से 80
अमोनिया-2 से 4
सल्फर डाई ऑक्साइड-20 से 80
कार्बन मोनो ऑक्साइड-2 से 4
ओजोन-100 से 180 वार्षिक

