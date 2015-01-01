पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Public Of Kent Received Neither Water Nor Sanitation; Board Employees Encircle The FIR Against The Officer

अनदेखी:केन्ट की जनता को न पानी मिला न सफाई हुई; अधिकारी के खिलाफ एफआईआर पर बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों ने किया घेराव

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
केन्ट बोर्ड के स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी और आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट की लड़ाई में सोमवार को पूरे केन्ट क्षेत्र की हजारों की आबादी बुरी तरह पिस गई। पानी और सफाई जैसी आवश्यक सेवाओं को बाधित करते हुए कर्मचारियों ने प्रदर्शन किया। पूरे दिन पानी न मिलने से परेशान लोगों ने कहा कि यह कैसा आंदोलन है कि जनता को बीच में पीसा जा रहा है।

वहीं सैकड़ों की संख्या में कर्मचारियों ने केन्ट बोर्ड कार्यालय का घेराव किया और सीईओ काे ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इस पर भी सवाल उठाए जा रहे हैं कि आखिर इतने कर्मचारी तो केन्ट बोर्ड में हैं नहीं फिर भीड़ कैसे जुट गई। हालाँकि यह पूरा मामला पुलिस के पास है और पुलिस जाँच कर रही है। बताया जाता है कि विगत दिवस केन्ट बोर्ड के स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी अभय सिंह परिहार और आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट और अधिवक्ता मौसम पासी के बीच विवाद हो गया था।

इस मामले की दोनों ही पक्षों ने केन्ट थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी जिसकी जाँच पुलिस द्वारा की जा रही है। चूँकि स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी पर मामला दर्ज हुआ है इसलिए केन्ट बोर्ड के सभी कर्मचारियों ने हड़ताल का निर्णय लिया और सोमवार को कामबंद करते हुए केन्ट बोर्ड कार्यालय का घेराव किया और सीईओ सुब्रत पॉल तथा एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर जाँच की माँग की गई। कर्मचारियों ने जो ज्ञापन सौंपा है उसमें कहा गया कि मौसम पासी ने मोदीवाड़ा में अतिक्रमण किया था जिसे बोर्ड द्वारा हटाया गया था और उसके बाद से ही मौसम पासी अधिकारियों की झूठी शिकायतें करता है। उसने कई अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के साथ अभद्रता की है और मामले दर्ज कराए हैं।

नलों के सामने हुआ केवल इंतजार
केन्ट क्षेत्र सदर, गोराबाजार, करोंदी सहित अन्य इलाकों में जनता सुबह से ही नलों से पानी आने का इंतजार करती रही लेकिन उन्हें यह नहीं पता था कि जो कर्मचारी इन सेवाओं में हैं वे हड़ताल का हिस्सा बन गए हैं। नगर निगम में ही अक्सर ही हड़ताल होती है लेकिन जरूरी सेवाओं को इसमें रियायत दी जाती है लेकिन केन्ट बोर्ड के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों ने ऐसा नहीं किया जिसकी हर तरफ आलोचना हो रही है। त्योहार के समय जब लोगों को अधिक पानी की जरूरत थी तब पानी और सफाई जैसी सेवाओं को रोककर जनता को परेशान किया गया।

सफाई ठेकेदार का कमाल
केन्ट बोर्ड कार्यालय में जितने कर्मचारी नजर आए उतने तो बोर्ड में कार्यरत नहीं हैं इस पर जानकारों का कहना था कि सफाई ठेकेदार ने सहयोग करते हुए नगर निगम और रेलवे के सफाई कर्मचारियों को यहाँ तक पहुँचाया था क्योंकि उक्त दोनों संस्थानों में भी उसी का ठेका है। हालाँकि पूरे क्षेत्र में सफाई न होने से लोगों में भारी नाराजगी देखी गई।

पत्नी पर भी लगाया आरोप
सीईओ और पुलिस अधीक्षक को सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में कर्मचारियों ने मौसम पासी की पत्नी पर भी आरोप लगाया कि वह शिक्षिका है और अक्सर ही स्कूल में अनुपस्थित रहती हैं। किसी अधिकारी या शिक्षक द्वारा सवाल जवाब करने पर वह पति को बुला लेती है और फिर तरह-तरह की धमकियाँ दी जाती हैं। पति और पत्नी द्वारा एससीएसटी एक्ट का लाभ लिया जाता है।

