पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जबलपुर पुलिस की कार्रवाई:घर में आराम फरमा रहा था बदमाश, गोहलपुर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गाजी नगर में मंगलवार की देर रात दबिश देकर घर से साहिल को गिरफ्तार किया
  • हत्या के प्रयास में एक महीने से था फरार

जबलपुर की गोहलपुर पुलिस ने एक बदमाश को मंगलवार की देर रात उसके घर से गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने दबिश दी, तो बदमाश घर में सो रहा था। पिछले एक महीने से आरोपी को पुलिस ढूंढ रही थी। हत्या के प्रयास मामले में उसके तीन साथियों को पहले ही पुलिस गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। बुधवार को उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि पांच अक्टूबर को गाजी नगर निवासी भूरा उर्फ सरफराज पर तीन बदमाशों ने चाकू से जानलेवा वार कर दिया था। शाकिर और भूरा सरफराज में शराब पीने के दौरान विवाद हुआ था। दोनों ने एक-दूसरे पर चाकू से वार किया था। शाकिर की रिपोर्ट पर भूरा के खिलाफ भी मामला दर्ज है। दोनों को विक्टोरिया में भर्ती कराया गया था।

सरफराज की शिकायत पर धारा 307 भादवि का प्रकरण दर्ज किया था। मामले में मुख्य आरोपी शाकिर व सग़ीर को तत्काल गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। शेष दो आरोपी राजा खान व मोहम्मद साहिल फरार हो गए थे। राजा खान को पुलिस ने एक नवम्बर को गिरफ्तार किया। जबकि मोहम्मद साहिल को गाजी नगर में मंगलवार की देर रात दबिश देकर उसके घर से गिरफ्तार किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडेमोक्रेट्स को 225 और रिपब्लिकंस को 213 इलेक्टोरल वोट्स; ट्रम्प की फ्लोरिडा में जीत तय, एरिजोना में बाइडेन आगे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें