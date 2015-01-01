पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:इतना बड़ा अतिक्रमण का दायरा कि दूसरे दिन भी डटे रहे बुल्डोजर

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मकान के अवैध हिस्से को तोड़ता नगर निगम का अमला।
  • फड़बाज कांग्रेस नेता गज्जू का अवैध निर्माण इतना मजबूत कि तोड़ने में छूट रहा पसीना

माफियाओं के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करने प्रशासन अब एक्टिव मोड पर आ गया है। फड़बाज और कांग्रेस नेता गजेन्द्र सोनकर गज्जू के भानतलैया स्थित अवैध अतिक्रमण का दायरा इतना बड़ा है कि दूसरे दिन सोमवार को भी कार्यवाही जारी रही। नगर निगम के बुल्डोजर सुबह ही अतिक्रमण तोड़ने पहुँच गये थे। सुबह से शुरू हुई तोड़फोड़ की कार्यवाही शाम तक चलती रही लेकिन फिर भी अवैध हिस्सा पूरा नहीं गिर पाया।

जेसीबी के पंजे कई बार मकान की मजबूती के आगे पस्त नजर आये। कई हिस्सों को तोड़ने में कहीं ड्रिल मशीन चलानी पड़ी तो कहीं हथौड़ा चला फिर भी बहुत सा हिस्सा अभी भी जस का तस खड़ा है। अधिकारियों की मानें तो मंगलवार को भी अवैध मकान तोड़ने की कार्यवाही जारी रहेगी।

घर वालों का आरोप बेवजह तोड़ा जा रहा मकान| प्रशासन, पुलिस और नगर निगम द्वारा की जा रही कार्यवाही का घर के सदस्यों ने विरोध किया है। खासतौर पर महिलाओं की आँखें उस समय नम हो गईं जब उनके आशियाने पर बुल्डोजर चल रहा था। महिलाओं ने अधिकारियों को घर के दस्तावेज दिखाए और कहा कि यह कार्यवाही रोकी जाये।

वहीं कांग्रेस सेवादल की पूर्व अध्यक्ष दीपमाला सिलावट ने आरोप लगाया कि बेवजह कार्यवाही की जा रही है यह कार्यवाही पूरी तरह से गलत है जब घर का नक्शा पास है और कागजात हैं तो फिर कार्यवाही क्यों हो रही है। अगर कुछ हिस्सा अवैध है तो उतना ही तोड़ा जाये पूरा घर क्यों गिराया जा रहा है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि वे नियमानुसार कार्यवाही कर रहे हैं।

स्विमिंग पूल में लगा है लाखों का फिल्ट्रेशन प्लांट| सरकारी रिकार्ड में जहाँ रोड है वहाँ गज्जू ने आलीशान मकान बनवाया था। मकान में सुख-सुविधाएँ के हर संसाधन मौजूद थे। घर में स्विमिंग पूल भी बना था जिसमें लाखों रुपये का फिल्ट्रेशन प्लांट भी लगा था। टीम भी इसे देखकर अचरज में थी। टीम का कहना है कि मंगलवार को स्वीमिंग पूल को भी तोड़ा जायेगा।

संयुक्त टीम द्वारा कार्यवाही की जा रही है। रविवार को बाउंड्रीवॉल सहित दफ्तर और मकान का कुछ हिस्सा तोड़ा गया था, वहीं सोमवार को मकान का आधा हिस्सा ही टूट पाया है। मंगलवार को भी हमारी कार्यवाही जारी रहेगी।
दिव्या अवस्थी, एसडीएम रांझी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें