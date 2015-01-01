पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दो शातिर चोर जबलपुर में गिरफ्तार:चोरी की बाइक पहुंचे थे बेचने, तभी पहुंच गई पुलिस, घर से भी 6  बाइक जब्त

32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधारताल पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आए आरोपियों से जब्त चोरी की बाइकें
  • अधारताल की पुलिस ने करोंदा बाईपास से दोनों को दबोचा
  • चार थाना क्षेत्रों से चुराई थी दोनों आरोपियों ने उक्त बाइकें

अधारताल पुलिस ने गुरुवार को दो शातिर वाहन चोरों को गिरफ्तार किया। दोनों चोरी की बाइक बेचने पहुंचे थे। तभी मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच गई। गिरफ्त में आए दोनों आरोपियों से पूछताछ में चार थाना क्षेत्रों से चुराई गई छह और बाइक जब्त हुई। आरोपियों ने उक्त बाइक अपने घरों में छिपा रखे थे।
सस्ती कीमत पर पहुंचे थे बाइक बेचने
सीएसपी अधारताल अशोक तिवारी ने बताया कि मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि आधारताल अंतर्गत बबली होटल करोंदा बाईपास में दो युवक कम कीमत में बाइक बेचने पहुंचे हैं। सम्भवतः बाइक चोरी की है। सूचना पर पुलिस ने मौके पर दबिश देकर सुहागी निवासी आदित्य झा और पटेल नगर महाराजपुर निवासी अमर कोरी उर्फ काली गिरफ्तार किया।
6 बाइक घर में छिपा रखे थे
दोनों ने जब्त बाइक एमपी 20 एम डी 7147 के संबंध में बताया कि उक्त बाइक मदनमहल क्षेत्र के अग्रवाल कॉलोनी से चुराया है। पूछताछ में दोनों ने अधारताल क्षेत्र से चार, संजीवनी नगर और रांझी क्षेत्र से एक-एक बाइक और चोरी करने का खुलासा किया। उक्त बाइक दोनों ने अपने घरों मे छिपाकर रखे थे। पुलिस ने उनके घरों पर दबिश देकर उक्त चोरी की 6 बाइकें जब्त किए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकुणाल कामरा की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, अटॉर्नी जनरल ने अवमानना का केस चलाने की मंजूरी दी - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें