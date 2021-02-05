पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • The Teacher Couple Went To Jabalpur To Teach, When They Returned, They Were Missing Jewelry With 25 Thousand Cash

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षक दंपती के सूने मकान में चोरी:जबलपुर में शिक्षक दंपती गए थे पढ़ाने, लौटे तो 25 हजार नकदी सहित गायब थे जेवर

जबलपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिक्षक सुनील तिवारी के घर आलमारी तोड़कर नकदी सहित जेवर चोरी। - Dainik Bhaskar
शिक्षक सुनील तिवारी के घर आलमारी तोड़कर नकदी सहित जेवर चोरी।
  • सिहोरा क्षेत्र के अद्दू मोहल्ला की घटना, दोनों बच्चे चले गए थे नानी के घर
  • बगल में बन रहे मकान से चोर घर की छत पर पहुंचे और फिर दरवाजा तोड़कर दाखिल हुए अंदर

शिक्षक दंपती को सूना घर छोड़ना महंगा पड़ा। चोर बगल में बन रहे मकान से छत पर पहुंचे और फिर अंदर घुसकर नकदी सहित जेवर समेट ले गए। शिक्षक दंपती के दोनों बच्चे दिन में नानी के घर चले गए थे। सिहोरा पुलिस ने चोरी का मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।
गुरुवार शाम को लौटे तो घर का सामान बिखरा था
जानकारी के अनुसार अद्दू मोहल्ला निवासी सुनील तिवारी और उनकी पत्नी निधि तिवारी शिक्षक हैं। दोनों प्राथमिक शाला भिटोनी में पदस्थ हैं। रोज की तरह दोनाें गुरुवार को सुबह 11 बजे स्कूल चले गए थे। दोनों बच्चे प्रियांश और प्रगति अपने नानी के घर ओम कॉलोनी चले गए थे। शाम को दंपती स्कूल से लौटे तो घर का नजारा देख दंग रह गए। अंदर सारे कमरे का ताला टूटा मिला। कमरों का सारा सामान बिखरा हुआ था।
आलमारी से नकदी और जेवर चोरी
सिहोरा पुलिस के मुताबिक चोर आलमारी तोड़कर 25 हजार नकदी सहित सोने की तीन अंगूठी, एक जोड़ी झुमकी, एक मंगलसूत्र, पेंडल, चांदी की एक जोड़ी पायल चुरा ले गए थे। चोर छत के रास्ते घर में घुसे थे। पीड़ित सुनील तिवारी ने बताया कि उसके घर के बगल में मकान बन रहा है। इसी निर्माणाधीन मकान से होकर चोर उसकी छत पर पहुंचे होंगे। एक लोहे की रॉड भी बेड पर पड़ी थी, जिसे पुलिस ने जब्त कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड33-0 (14.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंकरीब 8 महीने बाद 1.50 लाख से नीचे आया एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा, 36 में से 20 राज्यों में सिर्फ 6450 मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें