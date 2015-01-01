पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • The Tricks Of Normal Delivery Will Be Taught In His Elgin Hospital, In Jabalpur At Six Midwifery Training Center Institute Across The Country.

खुशखबरी:नार्मल डिलेवरी कराने का गुर सिखाएगा एल्गिन अस्पताल, देश भर में छह मिडवायफरी ट्रेनिंग सेंटर इंस्टीट्यूट में जबलपुर भी

जबलपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रानी दुर्गावती महिला चिकित्सालय
  • देश भर के एमएससी नर्सिंग के 30 छात्र-छात्राओं को मिलेगा प्रवेश
  • अमेरिका की गैर सरकारी संगठन जपाइगो के सहयोग से चलेगा इंस्टीट्यूट

महिलाओं की नार्मल डिलेवरी (संस्थागत प्रसव) कराने का गुर अब जबलपुर में सिखाया जाएगा। इसके लिए एल्गिन जिला अस्पताल को चुना गया है। यहां देश भर से 30 चुनिंदा नर्सिंग एमएससी छात्र-छात्राओं को प्रवेश मिलेगा। उन्हें परिसर में ही आवास और भोजन की सुविधा मिलेगी। मास्टर ट्रेनर का प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने के बाद सभी को रानी दुर्गावती विश्वविद्यालय से डिप्लोमा मिलेगा। देश में ऐसे छह नेशनल मिडवायफरी ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट खोले जा रहे हैं। प्रदेश में जबलपुर का चयन हुआ है।
मार्च से शुरू होगी ट्रेनिंग
मिडवायफरी ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट में नार्मल डिलेवरी कराने का गुर सिखाने वाले प्रशिक्षक तैयार किए जाएंगे। यह ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट अमेरिका की गैर सरकारी संगठन जापाइगो के सहयोग से संचालित होगा। रानी दुर्गावती महिला चिकित्सालय (एल्गिन) में नार्मल डिलेवरी की संख्या और यहां उपलब्ध आधारभूत ढांचा को देखते हुए इसका चयन किया गया है। मार्च 2021 से इस ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट में प्रवेश प्रारंभ होंगे। प्रवेश लेने वाले को मास्टर ट्रेनर के तौर पर प्रशिक्षण मिलेगा।
एक राज्य से अधिकतम 6 को मिलेगा प्रवेश
इस ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट में प्रत्येक सत्र में देश भर से एमएससी नर्सिंग के 30 छात्र-छात्राओं को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। एक राज्य से एक सत्र के लिए अधिकतम 6 छात्र-छात्राओं का ही चयन होगा। 6 महीने की इस ट्रेनिंग के बाद उन्हें मास्टर ट्रेनर का डिप्लोमा मिलेगा। फिर वे अपने राज्यों में नर्सिंग कोर्स करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को18 महीने का प्रशिक्षण देंगे। यह डिप्लोमा आधारित प्रशिक्षण होगा।
आवश्यक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश
कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने बताया कि जपाइगो की सीनियर प्रोग्राम ऑफिसर डॉ. प्रीति चौधरी, रानी दुर्गावती विश्वविद्यालय और एल्गिन के चिकित्सकों के साथ एक संयुक्त बैठक इस मामले में हो चुकी है। इसके लिए जरूरी सुविधाएं एल्गिन परिसर में उपलब्ध करायी जाएगी। इसके लिए सीएमएचओ को निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुजफ्फरपुर और सुपौल में मतदानकर्मी की मौत; 9 बजे तक 7.69% वोटिंग - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें