जनसुनवाई:महिला ने कहा पैतृक जमीन बिकी तो कैसे होगा गुजारा

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
हमारी पैतृक जमीन है जिसे मेरे पति द्वारा बेची जा रही है। यह शिकायत पनागर क्षेत्र में रहने वाली संतो बाई केवट ने कलेक्ट्रेट पहुँचकर जनसुनवाई में सौंपी। महिला ने बताया कि उनके तीन बच्चे हैं जिनके भविष्य के लिये यह जमीन रखी है लेकिन पति को नशा और जुआ आदि की लत है अगर यह जमीन बिक गई तो पूरा पैसा भी बर्बाद हो जायेगा इसलिये इस पर रोक लगवाई जाये।

आवेदन पर एडीएम बीपी द्विवेदी ने एसडीएम जबलपुर को कार्यवाही के आदेश दिये। जनसुनवाई में 80 से ज्यादा आवेदन पहुँचे जिनमें चिटफंड कंपनी के मामले ज्यादा थे। इसी तरह भारतीय किसान संघ महाकोशल प्रांत के रंजीत पटेल, वीरेन्द्र पटेल ने आवेदन में कहा कि उनका धान खरीदी केन्द्र ग्राम पटी की जगह पहले की तरह गाँव खांड में किया जाये।

सदर निवासी परवीन बानो ने शिकायत सौंपी कि उनके ससुराल पक्ष वाले उन्हें परेशान कर रहे हैं। घर होने के बाद भी वे किराये के घर में रहने मजबूर हैं। संबंधित विभाग को निराकरण के निर्देश दिये गये हैं।

