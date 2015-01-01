पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नर्मदा किनारे जबलपुर शहर में जलसंकट:शहर के सिद्धबाबा वार्ड में पानी को लेकर मचा हाहाकार, त्यौहार में भी लोग बूंद-बूंद को तरसे

जबलपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिद्धबाबा वार्ड में जल संकट
  • सुबह से लोग पानी के इंतजाम में होते हैं परेशान
  • तीन महीने से वार्ड में जलसंकट, जिम्मेदार नहीं ले रहे सुध

नर्मदा किनारे बसे जबलपुर शहर में ही पानी का संकट खड़ा हो गया है। ये संकट अफसरों की बदइंतजामी का परिणाम है। सिद्धबाबा वार्ड की लगभग 40 हजार की आबादी पिछले तीन महीने से पानी को लेकर परेशान हैं। कहने को तो शहर में प्रति व्यक्ति पानी सप्लाई 215 लीटर है, जो औसतन से 50 लीटर अधिक है, लेकिन हकीकत की तस्वीर इससे उलट है। दीवाली जैसे त्यौहार में जब घरों की साफ-सफाई के लिए अधिक पानी की जरूरत पड़ती है, तो यहां पीने के संकट से लोग जूझ रहे हैं। सुबह से पानी के इंतजाम की मारा-मारी मचती है।
सिद्ध बाबा वार्ड क्रमांक 48 रामलीला मैदान, वंशकार बस्ती, चौधरी मोहल्ला, कोरी बस्ती, बल्दी कोरी की दफाई में जल संकट चरम पर पहुंच चुका है। स्थानीय लोगों ने कई बार नगर निगम को ज्ञापन दिया। पार्षद से लेकर विधायकों तक को अपनी पीड़ा सुनाई, लेकिन उनकी समस्या जस की तस बनी हुई है। भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के जिला मंत्री दीपक नाहर के मुताबिक कमिश्नर को शिकायत पत्र दिया था। तीन दिन के अंदर जल संकट का निराकरण करने के लिए निगम कमिश्नर ने आश्वासन दिया था। एक महीने हो गए, कोई इंतजाम नहीं हुआ।
17 नवम्बर को करेंगे प्रदर्शन
इन बस्तियों के लोगों की हालत ये है कि सुबह बिस्तर से उठने के बाद सबसे पहला काम पानी का इंतजाम करना होता है। पुरुषों के साथ महिलाएं, बच्चे भी डिब्बे और बाल्टी लेकर यहां-वहां से पानी का इंतजाम में जुट जाते हैं। वार्ड में पानी की सप्लाई लाइन तो बिछी है, लेकिन 10-15 मिनट में ही पानी चला भी जाता है। जल संकट से परेशान वार्ड के लोगों ने 17 नवम्बर को नगर निगम में प्रदर्शन करने का निर्णय लिया है।

इस तरह पानी का बूंद-बूंद करना पड़ता है इंतजाम
इस तरह पानी का बूंद-बूंद करना पड़ता है इंतजाम

जल सप्लाई पर 50 करोड़ होता है खर्च
नगर निगम हर वर्ष पानी सप्लाई लाइन, टंकी बनाने और मेंटनेंस पर लगभग 50 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करता है। बावजूद शहर की एक तिहाई आबादी (6 लाख) जल संकट का सामना करता है। पहली बार है कि बारिश के तुरंत बाद लोगों को जल समस्या से दो-चार होना पड़ा। शहर में पानी की उपलब्धता 217 एमएलडी के लगभग है। जबकि जरूरत 185 एमएलडी की है। मगर बदइंतजामी और पानी की बर्बादी के चलते प्रतिदिन 40 एमएलडी के लगभग पानी नालों में बह जाता है। स्थानीय लोगों का भी आरोप है कि पानी का टैक्स वसूलने निगम की टीम पहुंच जाती है, लेकिन पानी नहीं देते।
शहर में पानी सप्लाई का ये है इंतजाम
रमनगरा वाटर प्लांट-60 एमएलडी
ललपुर वाटर प्लांट-92 एमएलडी
भोंगाद्वार वाटर प्लांट-20 एमएलडी
परियट जलाशय से सप्लाई-25 एमएलडी
नलकूप व हैंडपंप से सप्लाई-20 एमएलडी
जल टैक्स से हर साल निगम भर रहा खजाना
2014-15 में 24 करोड़ 95 लाख रुपए
2015-16 में 25 करोड़ 58 लाख रुपए
2016-17 में 29 करोड़ 31 लाख रुपए
2017-18 में 29 करोड़ 70 लाख रुपए
2018-19 में 26 करोड़ 67 लाख रुपए
2019-20 में 26 करोड़ 19 लाख रुपए
2020-21 में 10 नवम्बर तक 12 करोड़ 18 लाख रुपए
पानी प्रेशर की है समस्या
निगम कमिश्नर अनूप कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि सिद्धबाबा वार्ड में पानी सप्लाई की समस्या है। यहां पानी की पाइपलाइन बिछी है, लेकिन प्रेशर नहीं होने की वजह से कुछ क्षेत्रों में पानी नहीं पहुंच पाता है। जलयंत्री को निर्देश दिया हूं। जल्द ही इस क्षेत्र में पानी की किल्लत दूर हो जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलोंगेवाला पोस्ट से मोदी की चीन-पाक को चेतावनी- किसी ने आजमाने की कोशिश की तो प्रचंड जवाब मिलेगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें