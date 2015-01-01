पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Thieves Steal In Shantinath Jain Temple Of Shahpura, Break Notes And Take Notes, Throw Chillars In Jabalpur

आस्था पर चोट:जबलपुर में शहपुरा के शांतिनाथ जैन मंदिर में चोरी, दानपेटी तोड़कर नोट ले गए, चिल्लर फेंक गए

जबलपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहपुरा दिगम्बर जैन मंदिर
  • मंदिर में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज से भी छेड़छाड़, सब्बल से तोड़ी तिजोरी
  • जैन समाज में आक्रोश, नाराज लोगों ने पुलिस गश्त पर उठाए सवाल

शहपुरा के शांतिनाथ जैन मंदिर में चोरों ने ताला तोड़कर तिजोरी को निशाना बनाया। सब्बल से तिजोरी तोड़कर बदमाश चढ़ावे की रकम समेट ले गए। चोर इतने शातिर थे कि वे तिजोरी से नोट ले गए और चिल्लर फेंक गए। आरोपियों ने मंदिर में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज से भी छेड़छाड़ की। शनिवार सुबह चोरी का पता चला, तो हड़कंप मच गया। नाराज लोगों ने पुलिस गश्त पर सवाल उठाते हुए प्रदर्शन भी किया। पुलिस डीवीआर निकाल कर आरोपियों के फुटेज निकालने में जुटी रही। जिला मुख्यालय से 36 किमी दूर शहपुरा में दिगम्बर जैन मंदिर से लोगों की आस्था जुड़ी है। सुबह मंदिर की सफाई करने पहुंचे माली राधेलाल सैनी ने तिजोरी टूटी देखी तो व्यवस्थापक जिनेंद्र कुमार जैन को सूचना दी। इसके बाद पुलिस पहुंची।

जैन पंचायत महासभा के मंत्री मनीष जैन ने बताया कि शुक्रवार रात 11 बजे मंदिर बंद किया गया था। सुबह माली राधेलाल सैनी सफाई करने पहुंचा, तो गेट का ताला टूटा मिला। मंदिर में रखी तिजोरी टूटी हुई थी। मुख्य बाजार में और एसबीआई के पास होने के बावजूद मंदिर में चोरी होने से लोग हैरान हैं। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने पुलिस गश्त पर सवाल उठाया।

पहले भी हो चुकी है चोरी
मंदिर में चोर सब्बल से दानपेटी तोड़कर चढ़ावे की रकम समेट ले गए हैं। मंदिर प्रबंध समिति के मुताबिक दानपेटी में 50 से 60 हजार रुपए होंगे। जैन मंदिर में पहले भी चोरी हो चुकी है। तब चोर बर्तन और पूजन सामग्री उठा ले गए थे। आज तक इस चोरी का खुलासा नहीं हो सका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना से ठीक हुए बच्चों में दोबारा इन्फेक्शन का खतरा कम, लेकिन संक्रमित के संपर्क में आने पर दोगुना रिस्क - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें