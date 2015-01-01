पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में पटाखे फोड़ने पर रोक:इस दिवाली नहीं सुनेंगे पटाखों का शोर, कलेक्टर ने प्रदूषित आबोहवा को देखते हुए लगाई रोक

जबलपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर में लगी पटाखा दुकानों को बंद कराते कलेक्ट्रेट के अधिकारी
  • क्षेत्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की रिपोर्ट और एनजीटी के आदेश का दिया हवाला
  • 1 से 10 नवम्बर तक शहर में एक्यूआई का औसत 249

जबलपुर शहरी सीमा में इस दिवाली पटाखों का शोर सुनाई नहीं देगा। कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने बुधवार को नगर निगम और कैंट बोर्ड क्षेत्र में पटाखों की बिक्री और उपयोग पर 30 नवम्बर तक रोक लगा दी है। कलेक्टर ने क्षेत्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की रिपोर्ट और एनजीटी के आदेश का हवाला दिया है। आदेश का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ एयर एक्ट 1981 और पर्यावरण प्रोटेक्शन एक्ट 1986, आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम 2005 की धारा 51 से 60 के तहत कार्रवाई होगी।

कलेक्टर शर्मा ने बताया कि शहर की आबोहवा को मापने के लिए क्षेत्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड द्वारा मालवीय चौक में सीएएक्यूएमएस (कंटीन्यूस एम्बीएंट एयर क्वालिटी मॉनिटरिंग सिस्टम) लगाया गया है। एक नवम्बर से 10 नवम्बर तक की एक्यूआई (एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स) का औसत 249 आया है, जो पुअर कैटेगरी में आता है। एनजीटी ने 9 नवम्बर के आदेश में साफ कहा कि जिस शहर में भी एयर इंडेक्स क्वालिटी पुअर होगी, वहां पटाखों पर कलेक्टर को रोक लगाने का निर्देश दिया था।

30 नवम्बर तक लागू रहेगी रोक
कलेक्टर ने जबलपुर नगर निगम और कैंट क्षेत्र में उक्त आदेश तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू कर दिया है। ये रोक 30 नवम्बर तक लागू रहेगी। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि कोविड-19 महामारी को देखते हुए एनजीटी आदेश के क्रम में ये निर्णय लिया गया है। पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में शहर की आबोहवा खराब है। पटाखों के उपयोग से शहरी क्षेत्र में वायु प्रदूषण और बढ़ जाएगा, जो कोविड मरीजों के लिए ठीक नहीं होगा।

कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा
कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा

शहरी क्षेत्र के लिए जारी लाइसेंस निलंबित
कलेक्टर ने शहरी सीमा में नगर निगम और कैंट बोर्ड द्वारा जारी स्थाई व अस्थाई पटाखा दुकान लाइसेंस को निलंबित कर दिया है। शहर में लगे पटाखा की दुकानों को प्रशासन ने घूम-घूम कर बंद करा दिया। निर्देशित किया है कि शहरी सीमा के बाहर वे दुकानें लगाएं।

कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय
कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय

हवा की गुणवत्ता
हवा में मौजूद प्रदूषण की जांच के लिए मालवीय चौक में डिजिटल स्क्रीन लगाया गया है। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने हाईकोर्ट और मालवीय चौक में लगाया है। इस स्क्रीन में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स की जानकारी प्रदर्शित होती रहती है। इंडेक्स में हवा में पाए जाने वाले पीएम 2.5 और पीएम 10, सल्फर डाई ऑक्साइड, ऑक्साइड ऑफ नाइट्रोजन, कार्बन मोनो ऑक्साइड, ओजोन, अमोनिया सहित अन्य तत्वों की जानकारी मिलती है।

