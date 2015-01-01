पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:इस बार महालक्ष्मी की आराधना ईको फ्रेंडली दीये से होगी, 80 फीसदी गोबर और मिट्टी से हुए तैयार

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान राम ने अपने जीवन चरित्र में जो प्रकति प्रेम दिखाया, वही इस दीपावली पर भी नजर आने वाला है। दरअसल इस बार रोशनी फैलाने वाले दीयों में उनका भी प्रकाश होगा जो गोबर से बने हुए हैं। इतना ही नहीं बाजार में गोबर से निर्मित माता महालक्ष्मी की प्रतिमाएँ भी आई हैं। इनकी ब्रॉडिंग का अहम पहलू यह है कि गाय के गोबर को आध्यात्मिक तौर पर भी बेहद उपयोगी माना गया है। हर पूजन की शुरूआत इसी की पवित्रता से होती है।

कोविड महामारी के बीच आदिवासी बाहुल्य क्षेत्र डिण्डौरी, शहपुरा विकासखण्ड बरगाँव में जनजाति कल्याण केन्द्र द्वारा गाय के गोबर से दिपावली के लिए दीयों का निर्माण किया गया है। गोबर के दीयों को 80 फीसदी गाय का गोबर, 20 फीसदी चिकनी मिट्टी मिलाकर बनाया जाता है।

मिट्टी को गोबर में इसलिए मिलाया जाता है ताकि दीया तेल खत्म होने के बाद जले न, साथ ही इसको सुंदर रूप दिया जा सके। हालाँकि इस बार दीयों का निर्माण प्रयोग के तौर पर हुआ है यदि यह सफल हुआ तो अगले वर्ष गोबर के दीयों का बड़े पैमाने पर निर्माण की कार्य योजना बनाई जाएगी।

करीब 10 हजार दीयों का निर्माण
जनजाति कल्याण केन्द्र द्वारा इस वर्ष करीब 10 हजार दीयों का निर्माण किया गया है। ये दीये जबलपुर के साथ डिण्डौरी, शहपुरा, रीवा के अलावा राजस्थान भेजे गए हैं। इन दीयों को पाँच रुपए में बेचा जा रहा है। जनजाति कल्याण केन्द्र के प्रबंधक भीम सिंह ने बताया कि चूँकि दीये की कॉस्ट करीब 3 रुपए आती है। 1 रुपए दीया बनाने वालों को दिया जाता है। 1 रुपए गौशाला की सेवा के उद््देश्य से लिया जाता है।

लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्तियाँ भी बनाईं
दीयों के साथ-साथ लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्तियों को भी जनजाति कल्याण केन्द्र में बनाया गया है। इस बार बहुत कम मूर्तियाँ बनाई गई हैं। इन मूर्तियों को विसर्जित करने या नष्ट करने की समस्या भी लोगों को नहीं होती। मूर्तियों को गमले में खाद के रूप में उपयोग किया जा सकता है। इसलिए इन मूर्तियों की अधिक उपयोगिता है। केन्द्र द्वारा अगले साल नवरात्रि पर बड़ी मूर्तियाँ (5 से10 फीट ऊँची) को बनाने की कार्य योजना भी बनाई गई है ताकि इस योजना को प्रदूषण से बचाने के साथ व्यावसायिक रूप भी दिया जा सके।पी-2

