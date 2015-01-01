पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आधी रात लूटपाट:ग्रिल तोड़कर घुसे तीन बदमाशों ने 75 वर्षीय वृद्धा को मारा थप्पड़, रजाई में दबा दिया मुंह, मिनटों में अलमारी तोड़कर ले गए जेवर-पैसे

जबलपुर12 मिनट पहले
वारदात के बारे में पूछताछ करती पुलिस
  • बेटा-बहू व पोते के कमरे को पहले ही कर दिया था लॉक, संजीवनी नगर शाहीतालाब के पास की घटना
  • लूटपाट की सूचना पर पहुंचे डायल-100 के आरक्षक ने टूटे ग्रिल के रास्ते ही प्रवेश कर परिजनों को कमरे से निकाला

रात के ढाई से तीन बजे होंगे। गहरी नींद में थी। तभी कानों में आवाज आई अलमारी की चाबी दो। लगा की पोता अथर्व होगा। देखा तो एक-एक कर तीन हट्‌ठे-कट्‌ठे नकाबपोश कमरे में घुस आए थे। एक ने अलमारी की चाबी मांगी। ना-नुकर किया तो दूसरे ने झन्नाटेदार थप्पड़ जड़ दिए। फिर मुझे रजाई में दबा दिया। धमकी दी कि शोर मचाया तो गोली मार दूंगा। मैं अंदर तक कांप गई। लगा अब शायद ही ये जिंदा छोड़ेंगे। महज 10 मिनट में अलमारी तोड़कर 30 हजार रुपए सहित पौने तीन लाख के जेवर समेट ले गए। भास्कर को लूटपाट की शिकार हुई 75 वर्षीय सुनंदा ओखदे ने वारदात को लेकर अपनी आपबीती सुनाई।

सुनंदा ओखदे बहू अपर्णा के साथ वारदात के बारे में बताती हुईं
सुनंदा ओखदे बहू अपर्णा के साथ वारदात के बारे में बताती हुईं

शाहीतालाब और रेलवे ट्रैक के बीच में है पीड़ित का घर

संजीवनी नगर क्षेत्र के शाहीतालाब और रेलवे ट्रैक 150 मीटर की दूरी पर रहने वाली सुनंदा ने बताया कि मेरा बेटा नवीन ओखदे प्राइवेट कंपनी में मैनेजर है। रात 11 बजे बेटा नवीन व बहू अर्पणा ओखदे अपने कमरे में सोने चली गईं। पोता अथर्व अपने कमरे में पढ़ रहा था। मैं भी अपने कमरे में सोने चली गई। रात ढाई से तीन बजे के बीच मेरी नींद टूटी। कमरे में तीन अनजान घुस आए थे। चाबी मांगा ताे मैने मना कर दिया। इसके बाद मेरे साथ मारपीट कर रजाई ओढ़ाकर मेरा गला दबा दिया।

10 मिनट में इस अलमारी को तोड़कर ले गए पैसे व जेवर
10 मिनट में इस अलमारी को तोड़कर ले गए पैसे व जेवर

अलमारी तोड़ने में एक्सपर्ट थे

आंखों में आई चोट की तरफ इशारा करते हुए बताया कि यह बदमाशों के थप्पड़ का नतीजा है। 10 मिनट में ही अलमारी तोड़कर बदमाश 30 हजार रुपए, सोने की ब्रेसलेट, कान के तीन जोड़ी झुमके, दो जोड़ी सोने की चूड़ी, चांदी का गुलाबदान, मोती का माला समेट ले गए। बदमाशों के जाने के बाद दरवाजा खोलना चाहा ताे बाहर से बंद था। बेटा-बहू को आवाज दी तो वे भी नहीं आ पाए। बदमाशों ने बेटा-बहू के साथ पोते के दरवाजे को बाहर से लॉक कर दिया था। इसके बाद जोर-जोर से चिल्ला कर बगल में चौकीदारी करने वाले को आवाज दी। उसे पुलिस को खबर करने के लिए कहा। इससे पहले बेटे ने अपने मामा प्रकाश वैद्य और डायल-100 पर खबर दे दी थी।

बेडरूम के इस खिड़की के ग्रिल को तोड़कर घुसे थे बदमाश
बेडरूम के इस खिड़की के ग्रिल को तोड़कर घुसे थे बदमाश

10 मिनट में पहुंची डायल-100

डायल-100 की गाड़ी 10 मिनट में ही आ गई। दरवाजा बंद होने से परिवार का कोई सदस्य नहीं निकल पा रहा था। फिर डायल-100 के आरक्षक ने बेडरूम में लगी खिड़की का टूटा ग्रिल देखा। उसी रास्ते घुसकर उसने कमरों का लॉक खोला। तीनों बदमाश भी इसी खिड़की का ग्रिल खोलकर घुसे थे। पौने चार बजे के लगभग टीआई सहित और भी पुलिस पहुंच गई। सुबह डॉग स्क्वॉड भी आया था। पुलिस ने लूटपाट की इस वारदात को चोरी में दर्ज किया है।

पुलिस घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण करते हुए
पुलिस घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण करते हुए

मां की चीख सुना, तो लगा वह गिर गई, लेकिन दरवाजा बंद था

लूटपाट की वारदात से पूरा परिवार दहशत में है। नवीन ने बताया कि मां की चीख सुनी तो लगा कि वह बाथरूम में गिर गई। पत्नी अपर्णा ने भी आवाज लगाई। दरवाजा खोलने की कोशिश की तो बंद मिला। तब लगा कि कुछ गड़बड़ है। मां की चीख सुनकर घबरा गया था कि कहीं कोई अनहोनी तो नहीं हो गई। इसके बाद मामा व डायल-100 को खबर दी।

अथर्व के कमरे में भी घुसे थे बदमाश

11वीं में पढ़ने वाले अथर्व के कमरे में भी बदमाश घुसे थे। अथर्व दो बजे तक पढ़ने के बाद गहरी नींद में सो गया था। बदमाशों ने उसके कमरे की अलमारी खोल कर चेक किया। वहां से कुछ नहीं मिला। बगल में उसका लैपटाप पड़ा था, लेकिन उसे नहीं छूआ। इसके बाद उसके कमरे को भी बाहर से लॉक कर दिया था। फिंगर प्रिंट टीम भी पहुंची थी। सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच में एक बाइक पर दो नकाबपोश जाते हुए दिख रहे हैं। 200 मीटर पीछे एक मैदान में भी उनकी मौजूदगी मिली है। टावर लोकेशन के अनुसार पुलिस जांच में जुटी है।

दहशत में ओखदे परिवार
दहशत में ओखदे परिवार

संजीवनी नगर में हो चुकी है डकैती

  • 05 मई 2015 को नेपियर टाउन निवासी रामअवतार गुप्ता के घर भी इसी तरह डकैती हुई थी। तब भी बदमाश ग्रिल तोड़कर ही घुसे थे। रामअवतार का घर भी रेलवे लाइन के पास है।
  • 13 नवंबर 2016 को संजीवनी नगर में अधिवक्ता हर्षवर्धन शुक्ला के घर डकैती पड़ चुकी है। डकैती रेलवे लाइन होकर पहुंचे थे। उनके यहां भी ग्रिल तोड़कर ही घुसे थे। परिवार के लोगों को बंधक बनाकर लूटपाट की थी।
  • 07 मई 2018 को नेपियर टाउन में बदमाशों ने निखिल अग्रवाल के घर 65 लाख रुपए लूट ले गए थे। तब भी बदमाशों ने परिवार के लोगों के साथ मारपीट कर बंधक बनाया था। निखिल का भी घर रेलवे लाइन के पास है। तीनों वारदात के आरोपी बांग्लादेशी डकैत केरल में पकड़े गए हैं। पर अभी तक पुलिस ट्रांजिट रिमांड पर नहीं ला पाई है।
