पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Three Miscreants Riding Moped Snatched Away The Mobile Of Pathology Personnel Returning Home From Bicycle

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जबलपुर में फिर हुई लूट:साइकिल से घर लौट रहे पैथालॉजी कर्मी का मोबाइल छीन ले गए मोपेड सवार तीन बदमाश

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मदनमहल थाना
  • गढ़ा क्षेत्र में टेलीग्राफ गेट के पास गुरुवार रात को दिया लूट की वारदात को अंजाम
  • पीड़ित ने शोर मचाते हुए साइकिल से लुटेरों का किया पीछा, नहीं लगे हाथ

त्योहार के बीच एक बार फिर जबलपुर शहर में लुटेरे सक्रिय हो चुके हैं। गुरुवार रात को मोपेड सवार तीन बदमाशों ने साइकिल से लौट रहे 48 वर्षीय व्यक्ति का मोबाइल छीन ले गए। पीड़ित रानीताल स्थित निजी पैथालॉजी में काम करता है। वह रात में काम से घर लौट रहा था। टेलीग्राफ गेट के पास लुटेरों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया और तेजी से यादव कॉलोनी रास्ते भाग निकले। मदनमहल पुलिस ने लूट का मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।
घर से आए कॉल के चलते रुक गया था पीड़ित
पुलिस के अनुसार नारायण नगर गढ़ा निवासी दिनेश साहू रानीताल स्थित निजी पैथालॉजी में काम करते हैं। वह रात सवा नौ बजे के लगभग साइकिल से घर लौट रहा था। टेलीग्राफ गेट के पास पहुंचा था कि तभी घर से फोन आ गया। वह मोबाइल निकाल कर वहीं बात करने लगा। उसी दौरान मोपेड से तीन बदमाश निकले। मोपेड चला रहे बदमाश ने झपट्‌टा मारकर दिनेश साहू का मोबाइल लूट लिया। फिर तीनों तेजी से यादव कॉलोनी के रास्ते भाग निकले।
मदनमहल थाने पर पहुंच कर दी सूचना
दिनेश साहू ने शोर मचाते हुए साइकिल से कुछ दूर तक उनका पीछा भी किया, लेकिन लुटेरे तेजी से निकल गए। इस दौरान उसने राहगीरों से मदद भी मांगी, पर कोई बदमाशों को पकड़ने आगे नहीं आया। रानीताल चौराहे पर पहुंच कर वहां मौजूद पुलिस कर्मियों से अपने साथ हुई वारदात के बारे में बताया। इसके बाद उसे मदनमहल थाने में शिकायत करने के लिए पुलिस कर्मियों ने भेजा। नारायण साहू की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने लूट का प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है। दिनेश साहू के मुताबिक लुटेरे 22 से 25 वर्ष की उम्र के रहे होंगे। पुलिस चौराहे पर लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज की मदद से आरोपियों की पहचान करने में जुटी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें