अब पेंच में टाइगर की मौत:गुमतरा रेंज के कोर एरिया में मृत मिला टाइगर, 13 साल बताई जा रही है उम्र, बीमारी का दावा

सिवनीएक घंटा पहले
पेंच के कोर एरिया में मृत मिला नर बाघा। बीमारी से मौत की बात कही जा रही। - Dainik Bhaskar
पेंच के कोर एरिया में मृत मिला नर बाघा। बीमारी से मौत की बात कही जा रही।
  • पार्क प्रबंधन का दावा बीमारी से मौत , पीएम के बाद शव को जलाया गया
  • इससे पहले कान्हा नेशनल पार्क के बफर जोन में मृत मिल चुकी है बाघिन

टाइगर स्टेट में शुक्रवार को एक और बाघ की मौत हो गई। पेंच टाइगर के गुमतरा रेंज के कोर एरिया में ये बाघ मृत हालत में मिला। इसकी उम्र 13 साल बताई जा रही है। इससे पहले कान्हा नेशनल पार्क के बफर जोन में एक बाघिन मृत मिल चुकी है। उसके गले में वायर का फंदा मिला था। शिकारियों के बिछाए गए फंदे से उसकी जान ली। एमपी में टाइगर के मरने का सिलसिल जारी है। 2020 में कुल 26 बाघों की मौत हुई थी।
थयेपानी बीट में नाले के पास मिला शव
जानकारी के अनुसार पेंच टाइगर रिजर्व में शुक्रवार दोपहर को नर बाघ मृत हालत में मिला। पार्क के छिंदवाड़ा जिले के अंतर्गत आने वाली गुमतरा रेंज में मृत बाघ की सूचना पर कोर एरिया फील्ड डायरेक्टर सहित अन्य अधिकारी पहुंचे थे। थयेपानी बीट में नाले के पास इस वयस्क टाइगर का शव मिल था। फील्ड डायरेक्टर विक्रम सिंह परिहार और वन्य प्राणी चिकित्सक के मुताबिक शव तीन दिन पुराना है। फील्ड डायरेक्टर विक्रम सिंह परिहार के मुताबिक मृत पाए गए टाइगर के सभी अंग, नाखून, केनाइन दांत आदि सुरक्षित मिले हैं।
आसपास के क्षेत्रों की कराई जांच
स्निफर डॉग बुलाकर टाइगर और उसके आसपास क्षेत्रों की जांच कराई गई। हालांकि कुछ संदिग्ध नहीं मिला। पार्क प्रबंधन द्वारा राष्ट्रीय बाघ प्राधिकार के एसओपी का पालन करते हुए पीएम कराया गया। परीक्षण के लिए जरूरी अंगों को लैब में सुरक्षित रखवाते हुए बाघ के शव को जला दिया गया। पेंच पार्क में 19 दिसंब को ही एक मादा तेंदुआ का शव मिला था। इसे पूर्व भी एक टाइगर मृत मिल चुका है।
वायर का फंदा फंसाकर किया गया था बाघिन का शिकार
इससे पहले कान्हा नेशनल पार्क के बफर जोन में दो साल की बाघिन का शव मिला था। भाग्य नाम की बाघिन के गले में वायर फंसा मिला था। इससे आशंका है कि शिकारियों ने गले में फंदा फंसाया होगा। इस क्षेत्र में आसपास के गांव वाले सूअर को फंसाने के लिए इस तरह का फंदा लगाते रहते हैं।

कान्हा नेशनल पार्क में शिकारियों के फंदे में फंस कर बाघिन की मौत हो गई थी।
कान्हा नेशनल पार्क में शिकारियों के फंदे में फंस कर बाघिन की मौत हो गई थी।

इसी फंदे में बाघिन फंस गई। हालांकि अभी तक फंदा लगाने वाले को वन विभाग दबोच नहीं पाई है। 26 जनवरी काे बाघिन का शव कान्हा के बफर जोन परिक्षेत्र खापा बम्हनी बीट में फायर लाइन के पास मिला था। उसके गले में क्लच वायर का फंदा था।
दो वर्षों में 54 बाघों की मौत
टाइगर स्टेट में बाघों के मरने का सिलसिला जारी है। वर्ष 2019 में 28 बाघों की मौत हुई। 2020 में 26 बाघों की मौत हुई। अब 2021 में जनवरी के एक महीने में बाघ व बाघिन की मौत हो गई। 2019 में 28 बाघों की मौत हुई थी। वहीं तीन बाघों के शरीर के अंग शिकारियों से जब्त किए गए थे। वहीं 2020 में 26 बाघों की मौत हुई थी। इसमें 21 की मौत बाघ अभ्यारणों में ही हुई थी। पांच बाघ अन्य जंगल में मरे थे।

