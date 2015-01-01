पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्सीडेंट:जबलपुर में ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली पलटे, दमोह से बेलखेड़ा मटर तोड़ने आ रहे 35 मजदूरों में 17 घायल

जबलपुर17 मिनट पहले
खेत के कीचड़ भरे रास्ते में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रॉली
  • बेलखेड़ा क्षेत्र के हिनौतिया और मैली गांव के बीच हुआ हादसा
  • खेत के कीचड़ भरे कच्चे रास्ते पर पलट गई ट्रॉली

जबलपुर जिले में मटर तोड़ने ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से लाए जा रहे 35 मजदूर रविवार सुबह नौ बजे हादसे का शिकार हो गए। जिला मुख्यालय से 45 किमी दूर ये हादसा उस समय हुआ, जब मजदूरों को खेत के कीचड़ भरे रास्ते से ले जाया जा रहा था। तभी अचानक ट्रॉली पलट गई। हादसे में 17 महिला व एक पुरुष मजदूर घायल हुए हैं। सभी को बेलखेड़ा अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। वहां से पांच मजदूरों को मेडिकल रेफर कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने फरार ड्राइवर, मजदूरों को लाने वाले ठेकेदार और ट्रैक्टर मालिक के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है।

मैली व हिनौतिया के बीच हुआ एक्सीडेंट
मैली व हिनौतिया के बीच हुआ एक्सीडेंट

बेलखेड़ा टीआई सुजीत श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि 35 मजदूरों में तीन पुरुष और अन्य सभी महिलाएं व बच्चियां हैं। सभी दमोह के तारादेही क्षेत्र के भैसा व सर्रा गांव के रहने वाले हैं। हिनौतिया बेलखेड़ा निवासी ठेकेदार गोविंद आदिवासी मजदूरों को लाने शनिवार को मैली गांव निवासी सौरव पचौरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली लेकर गया था। सभी मजदूर हर साल मैली गांव में मटर तोड़ने आते हैं और फरवरी तक रहते हैं। शनिवार शाम छह बजे मजदूर घर से निकले थे।
रास्ते भर आई परेशानी, 15 घंटे में पहुंचे थे मजदूर
दमोह के समनापुर जंगल में ट्रैक्टर खराब हो गया। जंगल में ही कई घंटे तक मजदूर फंसे रहे। वहां से जैसे-तैसे ट्रैक्टर सुधरवा कर निकले थे कि रामपुर घाट के पास ट्रैक्टर पंक्चर हाे गया। इसे सुधरवाने में सुबह हो गई। वहां से निकले तो हिनौतिया और मैली गांव के बीच कीचड़ भरे कच्चे रास्ते पर ये हादसा हो गया। मजदूरों को 60 किमी की दूरी तय करने में 15 घंटे लग गए। घायलों में शामिल कमलेश रानी ने बताया कि कीचड़ में ट्राॅली एक तरफ झुक गई थी। सभी ने उतारने के लिए ड्राइवर से कहा, लेकिन वह नहीं रुका और ये हादसा हो गया।

एक्सीडेंट के बाद महिला मजदूर बेलखेड़ा थाने में
एक्सीडेंट के बाद महिला मजदूर बेलखेड़ा थाने में

हादसे के बाद मौके पर मच गई चीख पुकार
हादसे के बाद मौके पर चीख पुकार मच गई। दो का हाथ फ्रैक्चर हुआ है तो एक महिला का दांत टूट गया। अन्य के चेहरे व सिर में चोट आई है। हादसे के बाद ड्राइवर भाग गया। घायलों में शामिल चंद्र रानी, अंजली, रामरानी, कमलेश, आशारानी, संतोष रानी, सूरज रानी, अनीता, अर्चना, सीताबाई, ममता बाई, रश्मि, नेहा, प्रेमरानी, वर्षा, निधि, गोविंद को बेलखेड़ा अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। वहां से पांच को मेडिकल रेफर कर दिया गया।

हादसे में घायल सीताबाई का दांत टूट गया
हादसे में घायल सीताबाई का दांत टूट गया

एक सप्ताह में दूसरी घटना
जिले में मटर तोड़ने वाले मजदूरों के घायल होने की ये दूसरी घटना है। इससे पहले 17 नवंबर को चरगवां के घुघरी गांव के पास सुबह आठ बजे लोडिंग वाहन पलट गया था। इस हादसे में वाहन में सवार 27 महिला, पुरुष व बच्चियां घायल हुई थीं। इस वाहन में भी 35 मजदूरों को मटर तोड़ने के लिए ही शहपुरा ले जाया जा रहा था। मटर के सीजन में इस क्षेत्र में कई जिले व स्थानीय गांवों से मजदूरों को इसी तरह जोखिम पूर्ण तरीके से लोडिंग और ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में लाया जाता है।

