सख्ती की तैयारी:आज से 15 दिनों तक चलेगा ट्रैफिक पुलिस का सघन चैकिंग अभियान, तीन-तीन दिनों के 5 स्लॉट में करेंगे कार्रवाई

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • शहरी व देहात पूरे जिले के हर चौराहे-तिराहे पर खड़े मिलेंगे ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी, बच के निकल पाना होगा मुश्किल

आज से आगामी 2 दिसम्बर यानी कि लगातार 15 दिनों तक ट्रैफिक पुलिस का सघन चैकिंग अभियान शुरू होने जा रहा है। इन 15 दिनों को तीन-तीन दिनों के 5 स्लॉट में विभाजित कर विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत की जाने वाली कार्रवाइयों को चिन्हित किया गया है। यह सघन चैकिंग अभियान पूरे जिले के शहरी व देहात क्षेत्रों में एक साथ चलाया जाएगा। एएसपी ट्रैफिक संजय कुमार अग्रवाल द्वारा उक्त आदेश का मकसद नागरिकों को यातायात नियमों के प्रति जागरूक करना है।

ऐसा रहेगा कार्रवाई का शेड्यूल

  • 18 नवंबर से 21 नवंबर- बिना नंबर/अमानक नंबर प्लेट धारित वाहनों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई।
  • 21 नवंबर से 23 नवंबर- बिना हैलमेट धारण किए वाहन चालकों पर कार्रवाई।
  • 24 नवंबर से 26 नवंबर- वाहन चलाते समय मोबाइल का उपयोग करने वालों पर कार्रवाई।
  • 27 नवंबर से 29 नवंबर- दोपहिया वाहनों में दो से अधिक सवारी बैठाकर चलाने वालों पर कार्रवाई।
  • 30 से 2 दिसम्बर तक- बिना सीट बेल्ट धारण किए वाहन चालकों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई।
