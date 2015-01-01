पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:ट्रेनों में उमड़ रही भीड़, कन्फर्म टिकट मिलना हो रहा मुश्किल

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • यात्रियों ने कहा- आरएसी के साथ वेटिंग वालों को भी सफर करने का मौका दिया जाए

शादियों के सीजन की वजह से मुख्य रेलवे स्टेशन से चलने वाली ट्रेनों में भीड़ बढ़ गई है, जिसके कारण कन्फर्म टिकट पाने के लिए यात्री परेशान हो रहे हैं। वैवाहिक समारोह में शामिल होने वाले यात्रियों ने रेल प्रशासन से आरएसी वाले यात्रियों के साथ वेटिंग टिकट वालों को भी सफर करने की अनुमति प्रदान करने की माँग की है। ताकि वे अपने परिजनों के साथ वेटिंग टिकट पर सीट एडजस्ट कर सकें।

गौरतलब है कि मुंबई, रायपुर, नागपुर की ओर जाने वाले मार्गों पर सीमित ट्रेनों के चलने के कारण यात्रियों को कन्फर्म टिकट नहीं मिल पा रही है। जबकि दिल्ली के लिए तीन ट्रेनें चालू होने के बाद यात्रियों ने राहत की साँस ली है। मुंबई में आयोजित विवाह समारोह में जाने वाले शिवम खरे ने बताया कि दिसम्बर माह में शादियों की ज्यादा तारीखें होने के कारण सभी बर्थें फुल हो गई हैं, जिसकी वजह से आरएसी और लंबी वेटिंग मिल रही है।

उन्हें अपने परिजनों के साथ मुंबई जाना है लेकिन गरीब रथ में वेटिंग मिल रही है, जबकि मुंबई की ओर जाने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या दिनों-दिन बढ़ रही है। ऐसी ही हालत रायपुर जाने वाले यात्रियों की है, जो रायपुर-बिलासपुर-भिलाई जाने के लिए अमरकंटक एक्सप्रेस से सफर करना पसंद करते हैं।

