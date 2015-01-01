पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:कुपोषित बच्चे का उपचार ही काफी नहीं है, इसे दूर करना बेहद जरूरी

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने बैठक में अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश

जिले को कुपोषण से मुक्त रखने विशेष अभियान चलाने के निर्देश कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने बैठक में दिये। कलेक्टर कार्यालय के सभाकक्ष में स्वास्थ्य तथा महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के अधिकारियों की बैठक में उन्होंने कहा कि कुपोषण को दूर करने केवल कुपोषित बच्चे को चिन्हित करना और उनका उपचार करना ही काफी नहीं है, बल्कि बच्चा कुपोषण का शिकार क्यों हुआ इसकी मूल वजह को दूर किया जाना जरूरी है।

कलेक्टर ने बैठक में कहा कि बच्चों में कुपोषण को केवल कुपोषित बच्चे तक न देखा जाये, बल्कि इसके कारण को जानने कुपोषित बच्चे के परिवार की सामाजिक, आर्थिक स्थिति और माँ के स्वास्थ्य पर भी ध्यान देना होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि कई मामलों में माँ का कमजोर या कुपोषित होना भी बच्चे के कुपोषित होने की प्रमुख वजह होती है इसलिये एएनसी चैकअप के दौरान गर्भवती महिला की बीमारियों और उसके खान-पान पर भी विशेष ध्यान देना होगा। गर्भधारण से लेकर पाँच वर्ष तक कि आयु तक बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य पर आँगनबाड़ी, आशा एवं स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं के माध्यम से निगरानी रखने के निर्देश भी दिये।


17 सौ बच्चे हैं अतिकम वजन के
कलेक्टर ने कुपोषित बच्चों का ब्यौरा भी बैठक में लिया। बताया गया कि जिले में अतिकम वजन के बच्चों की संख्या लगभग 17 सौ हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे बच्चों को मार्च माह तक कुपोषण से मुक्त करने के लिये आक्रामक रणनीति तैयार कर विशेष अभियान चलाया जाये। उन्होंने कहा स्वास्थ्य तथा महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग आपस में बेहतर समन्वय स्थापित कर काम करें। बैठक में सीएमएचओ डॉ. रत्नेश कुररिया तथा एमएल मेहरा भी मौजूद थे।

