याचिका:32 हजार करोड़ का घाटा बताकर आयोग के समक्ष दायर की ट्रूअप याचिका

जबलपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • पाँच वित्तीय वर्ष का जोड़ा जा रहा घाटा, उपभोक्ताओं पर पड़ेगा असर
  • सप्ताह में दो दिन उपभोक्ताओं से करेंगे बात और जानेंगे उनकी समस्याएँ

प्रदेश की बिजली कंपनियों में आर्थिक नुकसान को आधार बनाकर करीब 32 हजार करोड़ रुपए का घाटा बताकर विद्युत नियामक के समक्ष ट्रूअप याचिका दायर की गई है। वित्तीय वर्ष 2018-19 में कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते हुए नुकसान को भी जोड़ा गया है।

खास बात यह है कि याचिका में इतनी बड़ी राशि का जो नुकसान होना बताया जा रहा है, उसमें वित्तीय वर्ष 2014 से 2018 तक का घाटा जोड़ा गया है। अगर आयोग ने इस पर मंजूरी दिखाई तो बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को महँगी बिजली मिल सकती है। सूत्रों से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार पॉवर मैनेजमेंट कंपनी की ओर से दायर की गई याचिका में इस नुकसान की भरपाई करने के लिए अलग-अलग साल का डाटा प्रस्तुत किया गया है।

चीफ इंजीनियर ने किया सीधा संवाद
पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के जबलपुर रीजन के चीफ इंजीनियर आरके स्थापक ने बिजली उपभोक्ताओं से मोबाइल में बात कर बिजली, बिल और मीटर रीडिंग संबंधी समस्याओं की जानकारी ली और बिजली की विभिन्न योजनाओं से अवगत कराया। पिछले दिनों ऊर्जा विभाग द्वारा निर्देश जारी कर अधिकारियों को जनता से सीधे संवाद कर उनकी समस्याओं का निराकरण करने कहा गया है। इसी कड़ी में चीफ इंजीनियर ने उपभोक्ताओं से चर्चा की। सीई ने एक उपभोक्ता शाहपुर निवासी धीरज यादव से बिल भुगतान की प्रक्रिया को जाना।

उपभाेक्ता ने बताया कि बिल जमा करने उसे एक किलोमीटर जाना पड़ता है। सीई ने उसे मोबाइल में स्मार्ट बिजली एप डाउनलोड करवाकर ऑनलाइन बिल भुगतान की जानकारी दी। यह भी कहा कि यह प्रक्रिया दस लोगों को सिखाना ताकि उन्हें भटकना न पड़े।

