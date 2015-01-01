पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उपलब्धि:वर्ल्ड के टॉप साइंटिस्ट्स में जबलपुर के "ट्विन्स' प्रोफेसर्स

जबलपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्टेनफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा गूगल स्कॉलर की मदद से जारी दुनिया के श्रेष्ठ वैज्ञानिकों की सूची के टॉप 2 परसेंट में साइंस कॉलेज के प्रो. सुनील और प्रो. अनिल बाजपेई

शोध के क्षेत्र में शहर के 2 प्राध्यापकों ने एक अहम उपलब्धि हासिल की है। अमेरिका के स्टेनफोर्ड विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा गूगल स्कॉलर की मदद से विश्व के वैज्ञानिकों की एक संयुक्त सूची हाल ही में प्रकाशित की गई है, इस सूची के टॉप 2 परसेंट में करीब 1 हजार भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों के नाम हैं, इस टॉप 2 परसेंट में ही जबलपुर के गवर्नमेंट साइंस कॉलेज से रसायन शास्त्र के प्राध्यापक डॉ. अनिल कुमार बाजपेई एवं डॉ. सुनील कुमार बाजपेई भी हैं। रिसर्च वर्क एवं अन्य बिंदुओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए जुड़वा बंधुओं को इस सूची में स्थान दिया गया है, खास बात यह है कि दोनों ने ही एक ही विषय पॉलिमर केमेस्ट्री की फील्ड में अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है।

भाभा एटॉमिक सेंटर के लिए भी कार्य
देश दुनिया के प्रोजेक्ट्स पर दोनों ही प्राध्यापक कार्य कर चुके हैं। डॉ. सुनील ने स्वीडन की कंपनी के लिए बैल्ट नुमा डायलिसिस मशीन के प्रोजेक्ट पर कार्य किया है, वहीं डॉ. अनिल भाभा एटॉमिक सेंटर के साथ प्रोजेक्ट पर कार्य कर रहे हैं। प्राचार्य एएल महाेबिया ने भी इस उपलब्धि पर हर्ष व्यक्त किया है।

23 और 26 वर्षों का अनुभव
डॉ. एसके बाजपेई ने बताया कि यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा दुनिया भर के वैज्ञानिकाें के शोध कार्यों का अध्ययन किया गया है, जिसमें साइटेशन इंडेक्स, एच इंडेक्स और रिसर्च पेपर में इंपैक्ट फैक्टर को विशेष रूप से ध्यान में रखा गया है। इसके आधार पर यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा एक ग्रेडेशन लिस्ट तैयार की गई। डॉ. सुनील बताते हैं कि उनका रिसर्च फील्ड में 23 वर्षों का अनुभव है, उनके 172 रिसर्च पेपर्स पब्लिश हुए हैं। वहीं डॉ. अनिल का शोध क्षेत्र में अनुभव 26 वर्षों का है, उनके करीब 250 शोध पत्र प्रकाशित हो चुके हैं। दोनों ही नैनो पार्टिकल में पॉलिमर्स को मिक्स कर कंपोजिट बनाने की दिशा में कार्य कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें