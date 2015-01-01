पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:गोदामों से मूँग, उड़द चोरी करने वाले दो आरोपी पकड़े गए

जबलपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

माढ़ोताल व पाटन थाना क्षेत्र स्थित गोदामों से मूँग व उड़द चोरी करने वाले दो आरोपी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गए। पुलिस ने बताया कि चेरीताल निवासी दीपक छिरौल्या के पाटन रोड स्थित गोदाम से अज्ञात चोरों ने 19 जुलाई की रात 75 हजार रुपये कीमती 50 बोरी दाल सहित 10 हजार रुपये कीमती चाँदी का खड़ाकू चोरी कर लिया था।

मामले की जाँच के दौरान सोमवार को मुखबिर की सूचना पर पाटन बायपास से टगर रिमझा निवासी अजीत कोरी, 21 वर्षीय को गिरफ्तार किया गया। आरोपी से सघन पूछताछ करने पर उसने अपने साथी राजकुमार चौधरी, धर्मेन्द्र बर्मन, बबला कोरी एवं चुन्नू कोल के साथ मिलकर दाल मिल गोदाम से 50 बोरी खड़ी मूँग की चोरी करना स्वीकार किया।

आरोपी की निशानदेही पर पनागर से आरोपी राजकुमार चौधरी को पकड़ा गया। साथ ही बाइक क्रमांक एमपी 20 जीबी 9140 जब्त की गयी है। आरोपी अजीत कोरी ने साथियों के साथ पाटन में भी मूँग, उड़द चोरी करना स्वीकार किया। आरोपी धर्मेन्द्र, बबला कोरी, चुन्नू कोल की तलाश की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें