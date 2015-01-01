पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेस्क्यू:मुर्गे की लालच से जाल में फँसे दो मगरमच्छ

जबलपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • मुर्गे की लालच से जाल में फँसे दो मगरमच्छ

आयुध निर्माणी खमरिया के 3 नंबर गेट के समीप तालाब में पिछले कई दिनों से दहशत फैला रहे दो मगरमच्छों को वन विभाग की टीम ने रेस्क्यू के बाद दबोच लिया। मगरों को पकड़ने के लिए जाल में मुर्गे का चारा लगाकर रखा गया था, जिसकी गंध मिलने पर दोनों मगर एक के बाद एक जाल में फँस गए। जिन्हें रेस्क्यू दल ने खंदारी जलाशय में छोड़ दिया।

उल्लेखनीय है कि ओएफके तालाब में करीब एक माह पूर्व दो मगरमच्छ आ गए थे। जिसके कारण तालाब पहुँचने वालों और आसपास के लोगों में दहशत का माहौल बना हुआ था। ओएफके तालाब में छठ पूजा के लिए काफी लोग पहुँचते हैं, जिसको लेकर ओएफके प्रबंधन ने वन विभाग को पत्र लिखकर रेस्क्यू करने के लिए कहा था। जिसके तहत गुरुवार की शाम वन विभाग की टीम ने तालाब किनारे जाल के अंदर मुर्गे को चारा बनाकर रखा था।

रात करीब साढ़े 10 बजे एक मगर ने जैसे ही मुर्गे पर हमला किया वह जाल में फँस गया और रेस्क्यू दल ने उसे तत्काल दबोच लिया। इसके बाद रात करीब 12 बजे दूसरे मगर को भी ऐसे ही पकड़ा गया। रेस्क्यू में वन विभाग की टीम के साथ यार्ड अनुभाग प्रमुख प्रदीप शर्मा, शारदा प्रसाद व सुरक्षा विभाग पेट्रोलिंग टीम के सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

कोबरा और अजगर ने फैलायी दहशत
रिछाई स्थित एक कारखाने में गुरुवार की रात करीब 10 बजे कोबरा प्रजाति का साँप घुस गया। कंपनी के मालिक आलोक जैन की सूचना पर सर्प विशेषज्ञ हरेन्द्र शर्मा ने पहुँचकर साँप को पकड़कर जंगल में छोड़ा। इसी तरह पिपरिया गाँव में रहने वाले सेमुनाथ के घर में रात करीब 12 बजे एक अजगर घुस गया था, जिसे हरेन्द्र ने पकड़कर पाटबाबा के जंगल में छोड़ दिया।

ऐप खोलें
