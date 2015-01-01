पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:छोटी लाइन से महानद्दा की "टू लेन' सड़क को कब्जाधारियों ने बना दिया "सिंगल लेन', वाहनों का निकलना हुआ मुश्किल

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छोटी लाइन चौराहे में एक बार फिर लेफ्ट टर्न पर जहाँ-तहाँ कब्जे जम गए हैं।
  • निगम के जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों को नहीं कोई सुध, बार-बार शिकायतों के बाद भी नहीं कोई सुनवाई

नगर निगम अमले की कार्रवाई समझ से परे है। जब तक ऊपर से प्रेशर न आए अपने मन से कोई कार्यवाही शहर हित में नहीं की जाती। इसका जीता जागता उदाहरण छोटी लाइन फाटक चौराहा है। यहाँ अतिक्रमणकारियों की तादाद दिनों-दिन बढ़ती जा रही है।

खासकर चौराहे से महानद्दा जाने वाला टू लेन मार्ग इन अतिक्रमणकारियों के कारण सिंगल लेन में तब्दील हो चुका है, जो राहगीरों के लिए पर्याप्त नहीं रहता। सब्जी-फल के ठेले आधी सड़क पर कब्जा कर कतार में खड़े रहते हैं।

यहाँ मौजूद शराब, मांस, मछली की दुकानों केे कारण जो बदहाल स्थिति नजर आती है लगता ही नहीं है कि ये महानगर कहलाने वाले जबलपुर शहर की सड़क है। इन्हें समय रहते हटाने या फिर पीछे करने की आवश्यकता है, लेकिन नगर निगम अमला देखकर भी अपनी आँखें मूँदे बैठा है। इससे मार्ग पर रुक-रुककर जाम लगता है।

वैसे देखा जाए तो यह शहर का सबसे बड़ा चौराहा है जिसके कायाकल्प के नाम पर नगर निगम की सारी इंजीनियरिंग फेल हो चुकी है। अब भी आलम ऐसा है कि यहाँ आकर एक बार ही सही चालक असमंजस में जरूर पड़ता है।

रामपुर जाने वाला मार्ग और भी खराब

चौराहे से रामपुर जाने वाले मार्ग की यदि बात करें तो यहाँ और भी अधिक खस्ता हालत है। सब्जी-फलों के ठेलों के साथ, ऑटो, ई-रिक्शा चालक भी कब्जा जमाने में पीछे नहीं रहते। यहाँ नगर निगम की तरफ से सब्जी वालों को दुकानें आवंटित की गई हैं उसके बावजूद वे वहाँ जाना नहीं चाहते।

नगर निगम यदि सख्ती बरते तो यहाँ के हालात बेहतर हो सकते हैं। कई बार यहाँ के व्यापारियों ने इन अतिक्रमणकारियों को हटाने गोरखपुर थाने में आवेदन दिया, लेकिन फिर भी स्थिति जस की तस बनी हुई है।

