दुष्कर्म का मामला:जबलपुर में दुष्कर्म के तीन अलग-अलग मामले; दशहरा की रैली देखने निकली किशोरी से रास्ते में रेप

जबलपुर26 मिनट पहले
मझगवां के रहने वाले आरोपी शंकर ठाकुर ने किशोरी को रास्ते में रोककर उससे रेप किया।

शहर में शुक्रवार को तीन अलग-अलग दुष्कर्म का मामले सामने आए हैं। जिसमें दो किशोरियों और एक महिला को शिकार बनाया गया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक 28 अक्टूबर की रात किशोरी दशहरा चल समारोह देखने निकली थी। तभी मझगवां के रहने वाले शंकर ठाकुर ने रास्ते में उसे रोक लिया। धमकाते हुए उसे रोड किनारे बगीचे में ले जाकर मनमानी की। किशोरी ने घर पहुंच कर मां को आपबीती सुनाई। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर आरोपी को कुंडम से गिरफ्तार किया है।

पांच महीने पहले घर में घुसकर किया था रेप, गर्भवती होने पर खुला भेद
चरगवां थाने में 17 साल की किशोरी ने शुक्रवार को रेप की एफआईआर दर्ज कराई। पीड़ित ने बताया कि पांच महीने पहले वह घर में अकेली थी। मां-पिता मजदूरी करने गए हुए थे। इसी दौरान कुलोन गांव के रहने वाले मनीष ने घर में घुसकर उसके साथ रेप किया। धमकी और शर्मिंदगी के चलते उसने किसी को कुछ नहीं बताया। गर्भवती होने पर इसका भेद खुला। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

लाखों कमाने का लालच देकर महिला के साथ रेप
50 साल की महिला को ऑनलाइन बिजनेस में लाखों कमाने का लालच देकर प्रमोद ताम्रकार नाम के व्यक्ति ने रेप किया। महिला ने शिकायत में बताया कि आरोपी ने ऑनलाइन बिजनेस में निवेश करके लाखों रुपए कमाने का झांसा दिया था। मई 2020 में उसे 50 हजार रुपए का घाटा हुआ। घाटे से उबरने के लिए आरोपी ने और पैसे लगाने का सुझाव दिया। महिला ने पति को बिना बताए अपने जेवर बेच कर दो लाख रुपए और लगा दिया। इसके बाद आरोपी उसे ब्लैकमेल करने लगा। 16 जुलाई को उसने महिला के घर पहुंच कर ब्लैकमेल करते हुए रेप किया। धमकी दी कि उसकी बात नहीं मानने पर वह उसके पति को निवेश वाली बात बता देगा।

