  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  Two Youths Died In A Face to face Confrontation Of Two Bikes On Bhopal Highway, Accident Occurred At High Speed

जबलपुर में हादसा:भोपाल हाईवे पर दो बाइकों की आमने-सामने टक्कर में 2 युवकों की मौत, तेज रफ्तार से हुआ हादसा

जबलपुर17 मिनट पहले
मृतक राजेश बर्मन घर का इकलौता बेटा था। परिवार में मां, पिता, पत्नी के अलावा चार वर्ष है।

भोपाल हाईवे पर निर्माणाधीन ओवरब्रिज के पास सोमवार रात हादसे में दो युवकों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 3 लड़कियां घायल हो गई। मृतकों में एक प्लम्बर तो दूसरा कंस्ट्रक्शन ठेकेदार था।

भेड़ाघाट टीआई शफीक खान ने बताया कि मृतकों के नाम राजेश बर्मन (30) और रवि चौधरी (20) है। राजेश रात 9 बजे बाइक से जबलपुर के लिए निकला था। तभी रवि चौधरी परिवार की तीन लड़कियों के साथ जबलपुर से दशहरा देख कर लौट रहा था। उसी दौरान दोनों की बाइक टकरा गई।

तेज रफ्तार में थे दोनों बाइक सवार
तेवर के पास निर्माण धीन ओवरब्रिज के पास 100 मीटर हिस्से में एक ही साइड का रोड चालू है। यहां वाहनों के रफ्तार को रोकने के लिए बड़े-बड़े पत्थर रखे गए हैं। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक दोनों बाइक सवार तेज रफ्तार में थे।

घर का था इकलौता बेटा राजेश
मृतक राजेश बर्मन घर का इकलौता बेटा था। परिवार में मां, पिता, पत्नी के अलावा चार वर्ष है। दूसरा मृतक रवि दो भाईयों में छोटा था। आठ महीने पहले ही पिता संजू चौधरी की लंबी बीमारी से मौत हो गई। अब जवान बेटे की मौत से मां माया चौधरी और बड़े भाई सुनील समेत बड़े पिता बिहारी चौधरी का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल था।

