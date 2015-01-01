पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट का मामला:चाकू से हमला कर दो युवकों को लूटा; अधारताल नेता काॅलोनी की घटना, मामला दर्ज

जबलपुर5 घंटे पहले
अधारताल थाना क्षेत्र स्थित नेता काॅलोनी में बीती रात 11 बजे के करीब अपना काम कर वापस घर लौट रहे दो युवकों को तीन बदमाशों ने रोका और हमला बोल दिया। बदमाशों ने एक युवक से जमकर मारपीट की औैर दूसरे पर चाकू से हमला कर दोनों से लूटपाट कर भाग गये। लुटेरों के हमले में घायल युवक को उसके साथी ने इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। उधर घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने लूट का मामला दर्ज कर अज्ञात लुटेरों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार नेता काॅलोनी स्थित खेरमाई मंदिर के पास रहने वाला आकाश पटैल उम्र 21 वर्ष अपने साथी छोटू उर्फ प्रशांत के साथ रात 11 बजे के करीब अपने घर लौट रहा था। रास्ते में मिलन आटा चक्की के पास तीन बदमाशों ने उन्हें रोका और आकाश से मारपीट कर जेब से उसका पर्स निकालकर उसमें रखे 1 हजार रुपए लूटकर पर्स फेंक दिया। विरोध करने पर तीनों ने उसके साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी।

साथी की पिटाई होती देख छाेटू उर्फ प्रशांत ने बीच-बचाव किया तो बदमाशों ने उस पर चाकू से हमला कर घायल कर दिया और उसकी जेब में रखे 6 सौ रुपये लूट कर भाग गये। देर रात हुई इस घटना की सूचना पाकर पुलिस ने लूट के शिकार युवकों की रिपोर्ट पर तीन अज्ञात लुटेरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर हुलिया के आधार पर उनकी पतासाजी के प्रयास शुरू किए हैं।

