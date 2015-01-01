पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में मर्डर:भतीजे से हो रहे विवाद में बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचे चाचा की गोली मारकर हत्या, भतीजा भी मेडिकल में भर्ती, हालत नाजुक

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजकुमार की हत्या के बाद बेहोश पत्नी और बदहवास परिजन
  • आईसीएमआर के पीछे गुप्ता कॉलोनी की घटना, आरोपी फरार
  • स्कूल ऑटो चलाता था मृतक, दोनों आरोपी सगे भाई

भतीजे से हो रहे विवाद में बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचे 38 वर्षीय चाचा की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। वारदात रविवार रात 10.30 बजे की बताई जा रही है। घटना में भतीजा भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हुआ है। उसे मेडिकल में भर्ती कराया गया है। हत्या की वारदात को उसी मोहल्ले के दो सगे भाईयों ने अंजाम दिया। घटना के बाद दोनों फरार हो गए। हत्या की खबर मिलते ही मौके पर एफएसएल टीम सहित पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी पहुंचे थे।

मेडिकल से मरचुरी ले जाते शव
जानकारी के अनुसार आईसीएमआर के पीछे गुप्ता कॉलोनी निवासी राजकुमार कोरी (38) स्कूल में ऑटो चलाता था। उसके भतीजे भवानी का मोहल्ले के ही फुद्दू उर्फ संतोष कोरी से किसी बात को लेकर कहासुनी हो गई थी। रात नौ बजे के लगभग संतोष कोरी भवानी के घर पहुंचा और गाली देने लगा। इसी बात पर उनके बीच विवाद गहरा गया। संतोष कोरी का भाई छुट्‌टू कोरी भी मौके पर पहुंचा। दोनों भाई मिलकर भवानी के साथ मारपीट करने लगे। ये देख भवानी का चाचा राजकुमार कोरी बीच-बचाव को पहुंचा तो छुट्टू कोरी ने कट्टा निकाल कर फायर कर दिया। गोली उसके कंधे के निचले हिस्से को चीरती हुई निकल गई।

घटनास्थल की जांच करने पहुंची एफएसएल टीम
फायर की आवाज सुनकर मोहल्ले के लोग दौड़े
फायर की आवाज सुनकर मोहल्ले के अन्य लोग दौड़े। तब छुट्‌टू कोरी और संतोष हवा में कट्‌टा लहराते हुए मौके से भाग निकले। खून से लथपथ राजकुमार कोरी और सिर फटने से गंभीर रूप से घायल भवानी को परिजन मेडिकल की इमरजेंसी में लेकर पहुंचे। वहां इलाज के दौरान रात 10.30 बजे के लगभग राजकुमार कोरी ने दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं भवानी के सिर पर लाठी की चोट है। उसकी हालत भी नाजुक बनी हुई है।

गुप्ता कॉलोनी में हत्या के बाद पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
मेडिकल पहुंचे अधिकारी और एफएसएल टीम
हत्या की खबर मिलते ही ट्रेनी आईपीएस रोहित काशवानी और एएसपी गोपाल खांडेल सहित एफएसएल की टीम पहुंची। टीम ने परिजनों के कथन के आधार पर गढ़ा थाने में हत्या व हत्या के प्रयास सहित आर्म्स एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने बताया कि आरोपियों की तलाश के लिए पुलिस की टीमें लगाई गई हैं। आपसी कहासुनी को लेकर हत्या की बात सामने आई है।

कारतूस का निशान ढूंढते हुए पुलिस और एफएसएल टीम
