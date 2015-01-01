पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • UP's Paddy Came To Jabalpur To Be Sold At Support Price, Two Trucks Loaded With Nearly 600 Quintals Of Paddy Were Seized

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धान खरीदी में धांधली:यूपी की धान जबलपुर में आई थी समर्थन मूल्य पर बिकने, दो ट्रक में लोड 600 क्विंटल के लगभग धान जब्त

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्रक जब्त करने वाली टीम
  • संयुक्त कलेक्टर नम: शिवास अरजरिया की अगुवाई में दल ने मजीठा वेयर हाउस के पास पकड़ा दोनों ट्रक
  • शनिवार को होगी मामले में आगे की जांच, ड्राइवर-क्लीनर फरार

धान खरीदी में बड़ी धांधली की आशंका के बीच एसडीएम नम: शिवाय अरजरिया की टीम ने भेड़ाघाट में दो ट्रक धान जब्त किया। यूपी से धान लोड कर एमपी में समर्थन मूल्य पर बेचने की तैयारी थी। दोनों ट्रकों में लगभग 600 क्विंटल धान लोड था। टीम की कार्रवाई के दौरान दोनों वाहनों के ड्राइवर और क्लीनर फरार हो गए। एसडीएम ने दोनों ट्रकों को भेड़ाघाट थाने में जब्त कराया है। शनिवार को मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई होगी। एसडीएम नम: शिवाय अरजरिया ने बताया कि मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि दूसरे राज्य की धान को यहां समर्थन मूल्य पर बेचने की तैयारी है। इसी सूचना पर टीम लेकर भेड़ाघाट में मजीठा वेयर हाउस के पास दबिश दी गई। वहां यूपी 72 एटी 1738 और यूपी 72 एटी 3202 नंबर के दो ट्रक खड़े मिले। दोनों ट्रकों के बारे में पूछताछ शुरू ही की गई थी कि दोनों के ड्राइव व क्लीनर भाग निकले। दोनों ट्रक यूपी के प्रतापगढ़ में रजिस्टर्ड हैं। अब प्रशासनिक अधिकारी यूपी कनेक्शन खंगाल रहे हैं।

ट्रक का है यूपी रजिस्ट्रेशन
ट्रक का है यूपी रजिस्ट्रेशन

10 लाख रुपए कीमत की है धान
तहसीलदार अनूप श्रीवास्तव के मुताबिक दोनों ड्राइवर चाबी लेकर फरार हो गए। मैकेनिक बुलाकर दोनों ट्रकों को भेड़ाघाट थाने में खड़ा कराया गया है। दोनों ट्रकों में 600 क्विंटल धान है। इसकी कीमत लगभग 10 लाख रुपए होगी। अभी धान की बोरियों को खोल नहीं गया है। शनिवार को मामले की विस्तृत जांच होगी। तहसीलदार ने दोनों ट्रकों का पंचनामा बनाकर भेड़ाघाट थाना पुलिस के सुपुर्द किया है। अब दोनों ट्रक मालिकों का पता लगाया जा रहा है।
जिले में 15 नवंबर से शुरू हुई है धान खरीदी
जिले में 15 नवंबर से 93 केंद्रों पर धान खरीदी शुरू हुई है। इस बार कुल 110 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। कुल 43 हजार पंजीकृत किसानों से लगभग साढ़े लाख टन धान की खरीदी का लक्ष्य है। हालांकि अभी खरीदी केंद्रों पर इक्क-दुक्का किसान ही अपनी उपज लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं। इस बार भी बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने धान की उपज बेचने का पंजीयन कराया था। प्रशासन द्वारा सत्यापन कराने के बावजूद बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे लोग बचे हैं, जो इधर-उधर से धान लाकर यहां समर्थन मूल्य पर बेचने की कवायद में जुटे हैं। आशंका व्यक्त की जा रही है कि ऐसे लोग ही यूपी से धान मंगवाए होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजैश ने 26/11 जैसे हमले की साजिश रची थी, मोदी बोले- आतंकियों के निशाने पर चुनाव थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें