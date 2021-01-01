पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh Will Unfurl The Flag At The Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Stadium

गणतंत्र दिवस आज:पं. रविशंकर शुक्ल स्टेडियम में नगरीय विकास मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह करेंगे ध्वजारोहण

जबलपुर44 मिनट पहले
नगरीय विकास मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
नगरीय विकास मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
  • सोमवार शाम जबलपुर पहुंचे नगरीय विकास मंत्री

प्रदेश के नगरीय विकास एवं आवास मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह मंगलवार 26 जनवरी को सुबह 9 बजे पंडित रविशंकर शुक्ल स्टेडियम में आयोजित गणतंत्र दिवस पर जिले के मुख्य समारोह में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएँगे तथा परेड की सलामी लेंगे। मंत्री श्री सिंह का सोमवार की देर शाम जबलपुर आगमन हुआ।

घर पर किया जाएगा सम्मान

कोरोना संक्रमण के मद्देनजर स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों एवं लोकतंत्र सेनानियों का सम्मान प्रशासन के अधिकारियों द्वारा उनके घरों पर जाकर किया जाएगा। प्रशासन के अधिकारी मंगलवार को स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों एवं लोकतंत्र सेनानियों का सम्मान शॉल और श्रीफल भेंट कर करेंगे।

नागरिकों से शामिल होने की अपील

मुख्य समारोह में नागरिकों से शामिल होने की अपील कलेक्टर ने की है। सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू होने वाले इस समारोह में परम्परागत रूप से परेड का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

कलेक्ट्रेट में ध्वजारोहण

प्रात: 8 बजे कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ध्वजारोहण करेंगे।

