  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  Vaccination Is Being Done In 69 Centers In The District Today, So Far Only KoviShield Could Be Installed On 12 Thousand 263

वैक्सीनेशन का पहला राउंड आज होगा पूरा:जिले में आज 69 सेंटर्स पर हो रहा वैक्सीनेशन, अब तक 12 हजार 263 को ही लग पाया कोवीशील्ड का टीका

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
शहर के एक सेंटर्स पर पहुंचे जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉक्टर शत्रुघन दाहिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर के एक सेंटर्स पर पहुंचे जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉक्टर शत्रुघन दाहिया।
  • तीन फरवरी को मॉपअप राउंड होगा, फिर हेल्थ कर्मियों का पोर्टल हो जाएगा बंद
  • आज जिले के 69 केंद्रों पर कुल 5638 हेल्थ कर्मियों को वैक्सीनेशन के लिए बुलाया गया

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए 16 जनवरी से शुरू हुआ कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन का डोज लगवाने की रफ्तार कम रही। अभी तक सिर्फ एक बार ही 100 प्रतिशत वैक्सीशन हो पाया। पहले चरण के लिए जिले के कुल 23 हजार 500 हेल्थ कर्मियों का पंजीयन हुआ था, इसमें से अब तक 12 हजार 263 को ही वैक्सीन लग पाई है। आज भी 69 सेंटर्स पर लगभग 5 हजार 638 लोगों को बुलाया गया। हेल्थ कर्मियों के लिए आज आखिरी मौका है। इसके बाद पोलियों के चलते तीन दिन वैक्सीनेशन बंद रहेगा। एक दिन मॉपअप राउंड के बाद हेल्थ कर्मियों का पोर्टल बंद हो जाएगा।

कोवीशील्ड के एक वायल में 10 डोज होती है। जिले में वेस्टेज का आंकड़ा पांच प्रतिशत है।
कोवीशील्ड के एक वायल में 10 डोज होती है। जिले में वेस्टेज का आंकड़ा पांच प्रतिशत है।

नौ दिन में हेल्थ कर्मियों का पहला चरण हो जाएगा पूरा
जिले में अब तक नौ दिन वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। कुल 23 हजार 500 के लगभग हेल्थ कर्मियों का पंजीयन पहले चरण में हुआ था। आज शाम पांच बजे पहला चरण पूरा हो जाएगा। तीन फरवरी को हेल्थ कर्मियों को मॉपअप राउंड में बुलाया जाएगा। इसके बाद हेल्थ पोर्टल बंद हो जाएगा। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉक्टर शत्रुघन दाहिया ने बताया कि तीन फरवरी के बाद राजस्व और पुलिस कर्मियों को टीका लगेगा। राजस्व कर्मियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन लगभग पूरा हो चुका है। अब तक 6734 कर्मियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हो चुका है। वहीं पुलिस कर्मियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन चालू है। रजिस्ट्रेशन पूरा होने के बाद वैक्सीन प्राप्त होगी। इसके आधार पर वैक्सीनेशन प्रारंभ होगा।

वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद सामान्य लक्षण ही दिखा, बावजूद टीका लगाने में हेल्थ कर्मी डर रहे।
वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद सामान्य लक्षण ही दिखा, बावजूद टीका लगाने में हेल्थ कर्मी डर रहे।

वैक्सीनेशन के बाद इस तरह के लक्षण सामान्य

  • मामूली दर्द, लाल चकत्ते, चक्कर आना, सुई वाली जगह सूजन, भारीपन, हल्का बुखार, पसीना या ठंड लगना
  • भ्रम और डर के कारण कुछ लोग टीका लगाने में घबरा रहे हैं। जबकि ऐसे लोगों की बीपी जांच में नॉर्मल निकल रही है।
  • 16 जनवरी को वैक्सीन लगवाने वाले जिले के सबसे बुजुर्ग दंपती 71 वर्षीय डॉक्टर केके शुक्ला और 69 वर्षीय उनकी पत्नी मीना शुक्ला स्वस्थ्य हैं।
  • बच्चों के टीकाकरण में भी हल्का बुखार, दर्द जैसे लक्षण सामान्य बात है। इस तरह के लक्षण स्वत: 24 से 48 घंटे में समाप्त हो जाता है।
  • कोरोना टीका लगाने से संक्रमित होने का एक भी केस पूरे देश में नहीं आया है। इस कारण ये माना जा रहा है कि कोरोना से बचाव में ये प्रभावी है।

अब तक 223 सेशन हो चुका है प्लान
डॉक्टर दाहिया के मुताबिक अब तक जिले में 223 सेशन प्लान कर कुल 21 हजार 898 लोगों को बुलाया गया था। इसमें अब तक 12 हजार 263 लोगों ने वैक्सीन लगवाया है। वहीं आज 69 सेंटर्स पर कुल पांच हजार 638 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए मैसेज भेजा गया है। शुक्रवार को जिले में इतने ही सेंटर्स पर 6732 लोगों को बुलाया गया था। पर वैक्सीन लगवाने 3714 हेल्थ कर्मी ही पहुंचे थे। अब तक के वैक्सीनेशन-डे में 21 जनवरी काे ही 100 प्रतिशत वैक्सीनेशन हुआ था।
तीन दिन जिले में पोलियो का अभियान

डॉक्टर शत्रुघन दाहिया के मुताबिक रविवार से तीन दिन तक पोलियो का अभियान चलेगा। इस कारण वैक्सीनेशन अब तीन फरवरी हो होगा। पल्स पोलियों के लिए जिले में कुल जिले में कुल दो हजार 117 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इस दौरान जिले में कुल तीन लाख 68 हजार 684 बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक दी जाएगी। सोमवार व मंगलवार को डोर-टू-डोर अभियान में छूटे गए बच्चों को पोलियों की खुराक दी जाएगी।

