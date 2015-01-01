पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जबलपुर में दर्दनाक हादसा:एनएच-30 स्थित घाट सिमरिया बस स्टॉप पर सो रहे दो मजदूरों को वाहन ने कुचला, सुबह मिली लाश

जबलपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे के बाद पहुंची पुलिस ने रोड पर बिखरे खून को देखते हुए
  • मैहर के रहने वाले थे दोनों युवक, जेब से मिले आधार कार्ड से हुई पहचान
  • दो महीने पहले निकले थे मजदूरी करने, लौट रहे थे घर, रात होने पर सो गए थे

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-30 के घाट सिमरिया बस स्टॉप पर सो रहे दो मजदूरों को रात में अज्ञात वाहन ने कुचल दिया। बुधवार सुबह उनकी लाश मिली है। एक के कान में ईयर फोन फंसा हुआ था। दोनों के सिर क्षत-विक्षत हालत में मिले। दोनों के जेब से मिले आधार कार्ड से उनकी पहचान मैहर निवासी के रूप में हुई। दो महीने पहले दोनों घर से मजदूरी करने जबलपुर आए थे। रात होने से दोनों बस स्टॉप पर सो गए थे।

हादसे में जान गंवाने वाला युवक।
हादसे में जान गंवाने वाला युवक।

खितौला टीआई जे मसराम ने बताया कि बुधवार सुबह छह बजे घाट सिमरिया बस स्टॉप के पास दो युवकों के शव पड़े होने की सूचना मिली। लखराम मोहल्ला निवासी हरिओम बर्मन सुबह टहलने निकला था, तब उसकी नजर बस स्टॉप के पास पड़े दो युवकों का शव पड़ी। प्रथम दृष्टया देखने से लग रहा था कि कोई वाहन ने उन्हें कुचला है।

दुर्गा प्रसाद बर्मन की जेब से मिला था आधार कार्ड।
दुर्गा प्रसाद बर्मन की जेब से मिला था आधार कार्ड।

दो महीने पहले आए थे जबलपुर
दोनों एक ही गांव अजवाईन संतनगर मैहर सतना के रहने वाले हैं। कंछेदी लाल प्रजापति (20) और दुर्गा प्रसाद बर्मन (23) दाे महीने पहले मजदूरी करने मैहर से जबलपुर आए थे। दुर्गा प्रसाद बर्मन ट्रैक्टर चलाना जानता था। दोनों प्रतीक्षालय में चादर बिछा कर सिर रोड की ओर करके सो गए थे। एक के कान में ईयर फोन भी फंसा मिला। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि किसी वाहन ने कट या ओवरटेकिंग में यात्री प्रतीक्षालय से सटकर निकलने की कोशिश की होगी, तब ये हादसा हुआ होगा।

कंछेदी लाला प्रजापति की जेब से मिला था आधार कार्ड।
कंछेदी लाला प्रजापति की जेब से मिला था आधार कार्ड।

पीएम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर होगी कार्रवाई
एएसपी शिवेश सिंह बघेल ने बताया कि सिहोरा में पोस्टमार्टम के बाद दोनों शवों को परिजन के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। पीएम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई हाेगी। प्रारंभिक जांच में एक्सीडेंट की बात ही सामने आ रही है। फिर भी हर पहलू की जांच जारी है। मौके पर एफएसएल टीम को भी बुलाया गया था। दोनों के पास मिले मोबाइल के आधार पर जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलालू ने भाजपा विधायक ललन पासवान से फोन पर 3 बार कहा- स्पीकर के चुनाव से एब्सेंट हो जाओ - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें