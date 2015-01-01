पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रीराम के आदर्श को स्थापित करना हमारा लक्ष्य:विहिप के केंद्रीय संरक्षक दिनेश चंद्र ने संतों एवं सामाजिक पदाधिकारियों के साथ की बैठक

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
भारत देश श्रीराम को पाकर प्रगति व दिशा पा रहा है, अयोध्या जी में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण हमें भवन के रूप में नहीं बल्कि समाज में श्रीराम के आदर्श एवं चरित्र के प्रतीक के रूप में स्थापित करना है। ये बातें विश्व हिंदू परिषद के केन्द्रीय संरक्षक दिनेश चंद्र ने शहर प्रवास के दौरान कहीं। दिनेश चंद्र समन्वय सेवा केन्द्र प्रांत संत मार्गदर्शक मंडल की बैठक में पहुँचे। जहाँ भारत माता, भगवान श्रीराम के चित्रों का पूजन-अर्चन कर किया गया।

बैठक में संतों की उपस्थिति के साथ सर्वप्रथम केन्द्रीय धर्माचार्य प्रमुख अशोक तिवारी ने राम मंदिर के संघर्ष का इतिहास बताते हुए कहा कि राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण की लड़ाई संतों के आशीर्वाद व मार्गदर्शन से ही सफल हुई। विश्व हिंदू परिषद के संरक्षक दिनेश चंद्र ने अपने उद््बोधन में कहा कि श्रीराम धर्म की धुरी हैं, अर्थात वे वह पहिए हैं जो धर्म को भगवा पताका फहराते हुए आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं।

इस अवसर पर महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी अखिलेश्वरानंद गिरि महाराज, जगद्गुरु स्वामी देवाचार्य महाराज, स्वामी गिरिशानंद महाराज, स्वामी नरसिंह दास महाराज, साध्वी दीदी शिरोमणि, साध्वी दीदी प्रज्ञा भारती, कालीनंद महाराज, स्वामी रामा सरण, संपूर्ण संतजन एवं प्रांत प्रचारक प्रवीण, मुन्ना पांडे, सुरेंद्र सिंह, राजेश तिवारी, आलोक सिंह, संतोष चौबे, विजय यादव, उमेश शुक्ला व अन्य कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

संयोग और वियोग के बीच रखें परमात्मा को
वेणु गीत अनुराग का प्रसंग है ईश्वर को प्राप्त करने की तीव्र लालसा का जब प्राकट्य होता है तो तृप्ति नहीं होती इसी का नाम है प्रेम। ईश्वर के प्रेम में नित्य नूतन नवीनता रहती है। संयोग और वियोग जीवन के दो पक्ष हैं अतः इनके बीच में सदैव परमात्मा को रखें, उपरोक्त उद्गार साकेत धाम में स्वामी गिरिशानंद महाराज ने श्रीमद्भागवत के पुनीत प्रसंग वेणु गीत में व्यक्त किए। महाराज जी ने कहा कि वेणु का क्या पुण्य है जो श्रीकृष्ण के साथ हमेशा रहती है जब जीवन में खालीपन आता है काम, क्रोध, लोभ, मोह समाप्त हो जाता है तो ही जीव उस परमात्मा के अधरों का रसपान करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त कर सकता है।

मनुष्य के राग द्वेष समूल नष्ट नहीं हो जाते तब तक वह चाह से रहित नहीं हो पाता। परमात्मा पूर्ण काम है तो भी अपने आशिक प्रेमी की माँग पूर्ण करने में उन्हें आनंद मिलता है। सुरेश सुमन रूइया मुंबई द्वारा आयोजित प्रवचन माला में राम भारती, भगवान दास धीरावाणी, राजीव लोचन त्रिपाठी, सुनील चौरसिया, तुषार भाई, दिलीप चतुर्वेदी ने पूजन-अर्चन किया। पंडित दीपक मिश्रा, पंडित रोहित दुबे ने पूजन संपन्न कराया।

