बिजली चोरी:जबलपुर के निर्माणाधीन मिनी मॉल में हो रहा था चोरी की बिजली का उपयोग, विजिलेंस ने मारा छापा

जबलपुरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मीटर बायपास कर चोरी की बिजली से बन रहा था मिनी मॉल
  • दो घरेलू कनेक्शनों के मीटर से पहले जोड़ लिया था तार

मप्र बिजली वितरण कंपनी की विजिलेंस टीम ने मंगलवार को जबलपुर के आदर्श नगर स्थित मल्टीस्टोरी अपार्टमेंट में 15 किलोवॉट की बिजली चोरी पकड़ी है। यहां मीटर लेने से पहले तार का कनेक्शन जोड़ कर बिजली का उपयोग किया जा रहा था। यहां अपार्टमेंट को रेनोवेट कर मिनी मॉल बनाया जा रहा है।
चोरी की बिजली से हो रहा था पूरा काम
विजिलेंस विभाग के डीई पीके पांडे ने बताया कि आदर्श नगर स्थित सहयोग अपार्टमेंट को तोड़कर मिनी मॉल का स्वरूप दिया जा रहा है। अपार्टमेंट में लगे दो घरेलू मीटर से बायपास कर बिजली चोरी की जा रही थी। जांच में कुल 15 किलोवॉट बिजली चोरी का पकड़ी गई। भवन में टाइल्स फिटिंग, वेल्डिंग सहित अन्य बिजली संबंधी कार्य चोरी की बिजली से ही किए जा रहे थे। परिसर में बिजली चोरी मिलने पर टीम ने बिजली कनेक्शन काट दिया।

पंचनामा पर नहीं किए हस्ताक्षर
परिसर उषा आहूजा के नाम पर है। मौके पर मिले उपभोक्ता प्रतिनिधि प्रहलाद आहूजा ने विजिलेंस टीम द्वारा तैयार प्रकरण पर हस्ताक्षर करने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद पंचनामा बनाकर प्रकरण तैयार किया गया। उपभोक्ता पर बिजली अधिनियम के तहत बिजली चोरी का मामला भी दर्ज कराते हुए बिलिंग की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

