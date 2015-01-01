पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आमरण-अनशन:शिवम के हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर आमरण-अनशन पर बैठे ग्रामीण व परिजन

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • खेरेहिया के खाद व्यवसायी के पुत्र की हत्या के 20 दिन बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली
  • पिता बोले-जब तक न्याय नहीं मिलेगा, अनशन जारी रहेगा

खेरेहिया के थोक खाद व्यवसायी अनुजदेव सिंह के पुत्र सुशांत कुमार शिवम से 25 लाख की लूट और हत्या की घटना के 20 दिन बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली हैं। इससे परिजनों सहित ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश है। हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को पीड़ित परिवार अपने आवास पर आमरण अनशन पर बैठ गया।

उनके समर्थन में विभिन्न राजनीतिक दल के सदस्य और ग्रामीण भी अनशन पर बैठे हैं। शिवम के पिता ने कहा कि बेटे की हत्या के बाद से अब तक पुलिस सिर्फ आश्वासन दे रही है। पुलिस की कार्रवाई अब तक शून्य है। जब तक हमें न्याय नहीं मिलेगा, हम अनशन पर रहेंगे। वैसे भी इकलौते पुत्र की मौत के बाद अब जीवन में कुछ नहीं बचा है। वही अंग क्रांति सेना के संयोजक शिशिर रंजन सिंह ने कहा कि हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। इससे आम लोगों में भी रोष है।

इधर, मंगवार देर शाम तक अनशन की सूचना के बावजूद कोई अधिकारी मौके पर नहीं पहुंचे। इससे लोगों की नाराजगी और बढ़ गई है। शिशिर रंजन सिंह ने कहा कि हम अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी और पीड़ित परिवार की सुरक्षा की मांग करते हैं। मौके पर अंजित कुमार, बमबम प्रीत, अजय सिंह, संतोष, सन्नी, कन्हैया, दीपक, गौरव चंदन, कारू सिंह, पीयूष, रवि सिंह, सुजीत सिंह सहित सैकड़ों ग्रामीण मौजूद थे। प्रशासन ने सुरक्षा के लिए महिला और पुरुष पुलिस जवानों को मौके पर तैनात कर दिया है। इधर, परिजन अपनी मांगों पर अड़े हुए हैं।

5 नवंबर को अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर शिवम की कर दी थी हत्या
5 नवंबर को अपराधियों ने शिवम की उस समय गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी जब वह अपने आवास से बाइक से भवनाथपुर केनरा बैंक में रुपए जमा करने जा रहा था। इसी बीच भवनाथपुर बगीचे के पास सूनसान स्थान पर दो बाइक से आए चार अपराधियों ने ओवरटेक कर उसे रोका था और 25 लाख रुपए लूट लिए थे। विरोध करने पर उसके सीने में गोली मार दी थी। शिवम को घायल अवस्था में उसके पिता मायागंज अस्पताल ले गए थे। जहां डॉक्टरों ने देखते ही उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया था। उसके बाद एसएसपी आशीष भारती ने डीएसपी विधि-व्यवस्था नेसार अहमद शाह के नेतृत्व में एसआईटी का गठन किया था। पुलिस अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए लगातार छापेमारी कर रही है, लेकिन अब तक उसे कोई सफलता नहीं मिली है।

