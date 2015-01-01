पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में मौसम:आसमान में पांचवें दिन भी छाए रहे बादल, धुंध के चलते विजिबिलिटी घटकर 200 से 500 मीटर हुई

जबलपुर30 मिनट पहले
जबलपुर में इस तरह दोपहर में भी छाया हुआ है धुंध
  • जबलपुर में अभी दो दिन इसी तरह का रहेगा मौसम, आसमान साफ होने के बाद बढ़ेगी ठंड

जिले में लगातार पांचवें दिन भी धूप नहीं निकली। सुबह धुंध छाने से विजिबिलिटी घटकर 200 से 500 मीटर रह गई है। इसके चलते दिन में भी लोगों को वाहनों की लाइट जलानी पड़ रही है। भेड़ाघाट टूरिस्ट स्थल पर विजिबिलिटी 400 मीटर रह गई है। संभाग में बारिश तो नहीं हुई, लेकिन संभाग के चारों ओर बारिश का असर जबलपुर में भी बना हुआ है। न्यूनतम तापमान अब भी 15.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस से रिकार्ड हुआ। यह सामान्य से पांच डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक है। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस है। यह मंगलवार की तुलना में डेढ़ डिग्री सेल्सियस कम है।

पारे में मामूली गिरावट

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर बना हुआ है। पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश पर छाए बादलों की वजह से जबलपुर में पिछले पांच दिनों से धूप नहीं निकली। उत्तरी हवा एक किमी की रफ्तार से चल रही है, लेकिन अरब सागर से आने वाली हवाओं के चलते पारे में गिरावट नहीं हो रही है। धूप न निकलने की वजह और धुंध छाने की वजह से जरूर लोग गर्म कपड़ों में ही निकल रहे हैं। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस और सोमवार रात को न्यूनतम तापमान 16.6 था। अभी जिले में इसी तरह से दे दिन मौसम रहेगा।

उत्तरी पाकिस्तान के ऊपर सक्रिय है चक्रवात

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार उत्तरी पाकिस्तान के आसपास एक चक्रवात सक्रिय है। वहीं अरब सागर व मध्य प्रदेश के मध्य क्षेत्रों के ऊपर समुद्र तल से डेढ़ किमी ऊंचाई पर चक्रवातीय परिसंचरण सक्रिय है। जबकि दक्षिण-पश्चिम राजस्थान और गुजरात में भी एक अन्य चक्रवातीय परिसंचरण सक्रिय है। इसके कारण बादल छाए हुए हैं। बादल हटने के बाद ठंड का अहसास बढ़ेगा।

