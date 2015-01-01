पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भर भारत:"वोकल फॉर लोकल' पर रीझा दिल, महँगा सही, पर सबको रास आया मेड इन इंडिया

जबलपुर30 मिनट पहले
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की "वोकल फॉर लोकल' अपील का असर लोगों पर दिखाई देने लगा है। लोग मार्केट में लोकल प्रोडक्ट की डिमांड कर रहे हैं। मार्केट में दीपावली की खरीददारी के दौरान लोग सजावटी लाइट व झालरें भी इंडिया मेड माँगते नजर आए। जो कीमत में 20 फीसद तक महँगी जरूर हैं लेकिन चीनी प्रोडक्ट को टक्कर दे रही हैं। कारोबारी बता रहे हैं कि कस्टमर वोकल फॉर लोकल हो गया है। इस समय इंडियन झालर ही बिक रही है। लोग चीनी प्रोडक्ट का बायकॉट कर रहे हैं।

क्या-क्या है बाजार में
इस बार बाजार में स्वदेशी दीया, स्टार, कलश, मोमबत्ती, हैंडमेड लाइट, पत्ता वाली लाइट, गणेश-लक्ष्मी, झालर फैंसी लाइट सहित कई डिजाइन में लाइटें मौजूद हैं। जिनकी कीमत 50 रु. से लेकर 100 रुपए से शुरू होती है। हालाँकि ये चाइनीज माल से 20 से 30 फीसदी तक महँगी हैं लेकिन इसके बावजूद लोग खरीद रहे हैं। बस संख्या को कम कर दिया है जो पहले पाँच लेते थे अब केवल 2 या 3 ही खरीद रहे हैं।

देसी कैसे कर रहे मुकाबला
चीनी प्रोडक्ट बेहद महीन व डेकोरेटिव डिजाइन के कारण पसंद किए जाते हैं। ऐेसे में इंडियन मैन्यूफैक्चरर्स भी मोटे तारों की जगह पतले, लेकिन क्वालिटी तारों के यूज के साथ डिजाइन तैयार कर रहे हैं। मोटी लाइट की जगह पतली व छोटी लाइन लगा रहे हैं जो देखने में भी सुंदर लगती है।

^कॉलोनी में बेचने आने वालों से मिट्टी के दीये लिये हैं। इसके अलावा भी हर सामान स्वदेशी ही लिया, ताकि सभी दीपावली मना सकें।
आरती शर्मा, गोरखपुर

^ देसी लाइट व दीयों से घर को रौशन करेंगे, दृढ़ निश्चय किया है कि चीनी सामग्री का बहिष्कार कर लोकल लोगों की हैल्प करेंगे।
गोविंद भारती, शास्त्रीनगर

