प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई शुरू:जिला और कुटुम्ब अदालतों में 8 महीने बाद गूँजी ऑर्डर..ऑर्डर और हाजिर हो.. की आवाज

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला अदालत के मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर चर्चा करते अधिवक्ता।

जिला और कुटुम्ब अदालतों में 8 महीने बाद सोमवार को ऑर्डर..ऑर्डर और हाजिर हो.. की आवाज गूँजी। यह दृश्य सोमवार को प्रायोगिक तौर पर शुरू की गई प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई के दौरान देखने को मिला, यह व्यवस्था एक दिन छोड़ एक दिन 5 दिसंबर तक जारी रहेगी। कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे की वजह से पिछले 8 महीने से खामोश और शांत जिला और कुटुम्ब अदालतों में फिर से रौनक लौट आई है। इसके साथ ही जिला उपभोक्ता आयोग में भी प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई शुरू हो गई।

प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई को लेकर सोमवार की सुबह से ही जिला और कुटुम्ब अदालतों के साथ जिला उपभोक्ता आयोग में उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा था। पहले दिन कर्मचारियों के साथ अधिवक्ता और पक्षकार भी सुबह 10:30 के पहले पहुँच गए। न्यायालय के प्रवेश द्वार पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मी पक्षकारों, अधिवक्ताओं और कर्मचारियों को मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने की हिदायत दे रहे थे। न्यायालय कक्ष के बाहर कर्मचारी पक्षकारों को शारीरिक दूरी बनाए रखने की हिदायत दे रहे थे।

न्यायालय कक्ष में एक अधिवक्ता और एक गवाह को मिला प्रवेश | प्रत्यक्ष सुनवाई के दौरान न्यायालय कक्ष में हाजिर हो.. की पुकार के बाद एक बार में एक अधिवक्ता और एक गवाह को प्रवेश मिला। सुनवाई के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने के लिए न्यायाधीश भी ऑर्डर.. ऑर्डर कहकर व्यवस्था बनाते दिखे। व्यवस्था बनाने में अधिवक्ताओं और पक्षकारों ने भी सहयोग दिया।

अधिवक्ता संघ ने संभाला मोर्चा| जिला अधिवक्ता संघ के सुधीर नायक, उपाध्यक्ष एचआर नायडू और मंजू सिंह, सचिव राजेश तिवारी, सहसचिव ज्ञान प्रकाश मिश्रा, कोषाध्यक्ष गोपाल पटेल, पुस्तकालय सचिव अमित साहू, कार्यकारिणी सदस्य ज्योति कुरील, अजय दुबे, प्रदीप परसाई, मधु राणा, अमित आचार्य, मनोज शिवहरे और ऋषि कुमार सिंघाला ने प्रवेश द्वारों पर खड़े होकर लोगों को जागरूक किया।

