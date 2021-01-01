पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशेष रिसर्च:सोलर एनर्जी से चलने वाले ट्रांसमिशन से गिद्धों पर रखी जा रही नजर

जबलपुर2 दिन पहले
मवेशियों को दी जाने वाली दर्द निवारक दवा बन रही इनके लिए काल - Dainik Bhaskar
मवेशियों को दी जाने वाली दर्द निवारक दवा बन रही इनके लिए काल
  • पन्ना नेशनल पार्क में पहली बार गिद्धों को लेकर की जा रही रिसर्च

गिद्धों के जीवन को सुरिक्षत करने के लिए पन्ना नेशनल पार्क में विशेष रिसर्च चल रही है। वाइल्ड लाइफ ऑफ इंडिया की टीम यहां 11 गिद्धों पर रिसर्च कर रही है। वैज्ञानिक के. सुरेश की निगरानी में चल रही इस रिसर्च में गिद्धों के रहन-सहन व अन्य गतिविधियों पर काम किया जा रहा है। बताया गया है कि देश के कई नेशनल पार्क घूमने के बाद कुछ माह पूर्व श्री सुरेश पन्ना नेशनल पार्क पहुँचे, यहाँ उन्हें 11 गिद्धों का एक झुंड मिला।

उन्होंने पन्ना नेशनल पार्क के डायरेक्टर उत्तम कुमार शर्मा और वन्य प्राणी विशेषज्ञ जबलपुर के मनीष कुलश्रेष्ठ की मदद से इन गिद्धों को ट्रंक्युलाइज्ड किया और इनके पंखों के बीच डेढ़-डेढ़ इंच के ट्रांसमिशन िफट किए। सोलर एनर्जी से चलने वाले ये ट्रांसमिशन सेटेलाइट के जरिए वाइल्ड लाइफ टीम के कम्प्यूटर से जुड़े रहते हैं, जिससे गिद्धों की हर गतिविधि पर नजर रखी जा रही है।

एक दिन में भरते हैं 300 किमी की उड़ान

रिसर्च में पाया गया कि गिद्ध एक दिन में 300 किलोमीटर का सफर तय करने की क्षमता रखते हैं। पन्ना से 11 गिद्धों का झुंड प्रजनन, भोजन और भ्रमण के लिए एक दिन में कभी दमोह-पाटन (जबलपुर) की बॉर्डर पर स्थित कैमोरी की पहाड़ी तो कभी झांसी-ग्वालियर में स्थित पहाड़ियों तक लगातार आकर रात तक पन्ना लौटता है।

दर्द निवारक दवा से फैली थी बीमारी

कई वर्ष पहले गिद्धों के अचानक विलुप्त होने के बाद रिसर्च की गई थी, जिसमें पाया गया था कि दूध देने वाले गाय-भैंस जैसे पालतू पशुओं को बीमारी के दौरान दर्द निवारक दवा डायक्लोफिन दी जाती है। इन्हीं पशुओं की मौत के बाद गिद्धों द्वारा भक्षण किया जाता था और इसी वजह से गिद्धों की प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कमजोर होने लगी, जिसके कारण मादा गिद्धों में प्रजनन क्षमता कमजोर होने के साथ जन्म के बाद अंडे में बच्चे भी नहीं बन पाते थे।

फरवरी में होगी गिद्धों की गणना

इस रिसर्च के सुखद परिणाम को देखते हुए वाइल्ड लाइफ ऑफ इंडिया ने पन्ना नेशनल पार्क में रिसर्च करने वाली टीम के साथ देश के कई नेशनल पार्क और पक्षीविदों की टीम बनाई है जो फरवरी में गिद्धों की गणना करेगी।

