पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जलकर की वसूली सबसे कम:जल विभाग के उपयंत्री वसूलेंगे जलकर

जबलपुर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम में जलकर की वसूली सबसे कम होती है। शहर को पानी पिलाने में ननि 100 करोड़ रु. के करीब खर्च करता है और जलकर के रूप में उसका आधा भी नहीं मिलता।

अब जलकर की शत-प्रतिशत वसूली के लिए नगर निगम अधिकारी प्रयास कर रहे हैं और यही कारण है कि जल विभाग के उपयंत्रियों को भी इस कार्य में लगाया गया है।

वे रोजाना वार्डों में जाएँगे और लोगों से जलकर की वसूली करेंगे। निगमायुक्त ने आदेश जारी करते हुए उपयंत्री विजय दुबे, अनुराग पाठक, गुलाब सिंह, नीलेश साहू, हनुमंत राव, दिनेश तिवारी, रविन्द्र सिंह ठाकुर, अरविन्द पटैल, मनोज पटैल, सुश्री शिल्पा, शैलेन्द्र पटैल, अमजद खॉं मंसूरी, निर्मल रैकवार, चन्द्रशेखर पटैल, जुगल मेवारी एवं अरविन्द पटैल को जलकर वसूली की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है।पी-2

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें