जबलपुर डब्ल्यूसीसीबी की बड़ी कार्रवाई:भालू के नाखून और तेंदुए की खाल के साथ तीन तस्करों को ओडिशा में दबोचा

जबलपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तेंदुआ खाल और भालू के नाखून की जब्ती के साथ कार्रवाई करने वाली टीम
  • बरगढ़ ओडिशा से दबोचे गए तीन तस्कर, ओडिशा और छत्तीसगढ़ में सक्रिय था गिरोह
  • मध्य क्षेत्र वन्यजीव अपराध नियंत्रण ब्यूरो, एसटीएफ ओडिशा और वन विभाग की संयुक्त कार्रवाई

वन्य जीव अपराध नियंत्रण ब्यूरो मध्य क्षेत्र की टीम ने बुधवार को तीन तस्करों को भालू के नाखून और तेंदुए की खाल के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। टीम ने ये कार्रवाई ओडिशा के बरगढ़ में एसटीएफ ओडिशा और वन विभाग के साथ संयुक्त रूप से की। तस्करों का ये गिरोह ओडिशा सहित छत्तीसगढ़ में सक्रिय था। तीनों तस्कर खाल सहित वन्य जीवों का अंग बेचने के लिए पहुंचे थे, तभी टीम ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

भालू के नाखून
भालू के नाखून

ओडिशा में कार्रवाई
अतिरिक्त निदेशक डब्ल्यूसीसीबी तिलोत्तमा वर्मा और डीआईजी जय नारायण पंकज के निर्देश पर टीम ओडिशा में जबलपुर से कार्रवाई करने पहुंची थी। मध्य क्षेत्र जबलपुर की डब्ल्यूसीसीबी टीम ने बुधवार को बरगढ़ ओडिशा में कार्रवाई करने पहुंची थी। एसटीएफ ओडिशा और वन विभाग के साथ संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए तीन तस्करों को दबोचा। तीनों वन्यजीव के अंग बेचने की कोशिश में वहां पहुंचे थे।

तेंदुआ के आगे के दांत
तेंदुआ के आगे के दांत

15 घंटे की जद्दोजहद के बाद दबोचा

डब्ल्यूसीसीबी के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर अभिजीत रॉय चौधरी ने बताया कि डीएसपी एसटीएफ ओडिशा विलासिनी नायक की अगुवाई में टीम ने 15 घंटे की जद्दोजहद के बाद तीनों आरोपियों खजुरिया बरगढ़ निवासी सत्यवान साहू, सौकी दथुआ, मैटा भुए को दबोचा। तीनों एक बैग लेकर वहां पहुंचे थे। बैग की तलाशी में एक तेंदुए की खाल, भालू के 11 नाखून और तेंदुए के सामने वाले चार दांत बरामद किए गए।

गिरफ्त में आए तीनों तस्कर
गिरफ्त में आए तीनों तस्कर

एक वर्ष पूर्व टाइगर के शिकार में जा चुके हैं जेल
डब्ल्यूसीसीबी के टीआई कौशिक मंडल ने बताया कि प्राप्त वन्य जीव के शारीरिक अंग वन्यजीव अनुसूची प्रथम के अंतर्गत आते हैं । तीनों संदिग्ध से पूछताछ करने पर पता चला कि यह एक बड़ा शिकारी गिरोह है। एक वर्ष पूर्व टाइगर शिकार में गिरोह के सदस्य जेल जा चुके हैं। ओडिशा और छत्तीसगढ़ में यह गिरोह सक्रिय है। अन्य आरोपियों के नाम भी सामने आने का अनुमान है।

तेंदुआ का खाल
तेंदुआ का खाल

गोली मारकर किया था तेंदुआ का शिकार
वन्य जीव अपराध नियंत्रण ब्यूरो (डब्लूसीसीबी) मध्य क्षेत्र का मुख्यालय जबलपुर में हैं। इसका कार्यक्षेत्र एमपी, छत्तीसगढ़, ओडिशा, झारखंड है। टीम लगातार चारों प्रदेशों में वन्य तस्करों के खिलाफ अभियान चला रही है। तीनों तस्करों से जब्त तेंदुआ का शिकार आरोपियों ने गोली मारकर किया था। खाल में इसका निशान बना हुआ है। एक वर्ष पहले आरोपियों ने शिकार किया था। इसी तरह करंट लगाकर भालू का शिकार किया था।

