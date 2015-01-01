पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Weather Changed Due To 3.5 Mm Rain, Maximum Temperature Also Dropped, Rain System Also Formed On Monday, Colder Than Northeast Wind

जबलपुर में बूंदाबांदी:3.5 मिमी बारिश से बदला मौसम, अधिकतम तापमान भी गिरा,  सोमवार को भी बना बारिश का सिस्टम, उत्तर-पूर्वी हवा से ठंड

जबलपुर37 मिनट पहले
जबलपुर में दोपहर दो बजे इस तरह का मौसम
  • जिले में कई स्थानों पर रुक-रुक कर हो रही हल्की बारिश, कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने से बारिश का सिस्टम बना

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर के चलते जबलपुर में पिछले दो दिनों से बादल छाए हुए हैं। जबलपुर में पिछले 36 घंटे में 3.5 मिमी बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई। पिछले वर्ष भी 9.6 मिमी बारिश आज के दिन हुई थी। बारिश के चलते अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट आई है। रविवार दोपहर दो बजे तापमान 22 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। शुक्रवार की तुलना में तापमान में 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहा। शनिवार को भी तापमान 24.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। धूप नहीं खिलने से लोगों को ठंडी हवा चुभी।

जबलपुर सहित अन्य जिला में ये हुई बारिश
जबलपुर3.5 मिमी
छिंदवाड़ा2.0 मिमी
उमरिया1.8 मिमी
डिंडोरी2.0 मिमी
शहडोल2.0 मिमी
सिवनी1.2 मिमी
कटनी1.0 मिमी
सीधी1.0 मिमी
सिंगरौली1.0 मिमी

सोमवार को भी बारिश का अनुमान
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पिछले 36 घंटे में जिले के पनागर में 4.4, सिहोरा में 3.8, शहर और मझौली में 3.4 मिमी बारिश हुई। सोमवार को बारिश की संभावना सबसे अधिक है। सुबह से सात से दोपहर 12 बजे तक बारिश होने का अनुमान है। एक बजे के लगभग सूरज के दर्शन हो सकते हैं। आज भी न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आसपास रहने का अनुमान है। शनिवार रात को न्यूनतम तापमान 17.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। जिले में आर्द्रता 92 प्रतिशत है।

जबलपुर में हुई बारिश
जबलपुर में हुई बारिश

एक वर्ष पहले भी हुई थी बारिश
मौसम विभाग के कार्यालय प्रभारी बीजे जैक के अनुसार एक वर्ष पहले भी आज के दिन बारिश हुई थी। तब 24 घंटे में 9.6 मिमी बारिश हुई थी। तब अधिकतम तापमान 24.4 और न्यूनतम तापमान 16.5 था। आसमान में बादल छाए हुए हैं। राजस्थान के ऊपर कम दबाव के क्षेत्र से जम्मू कश्मीर में बर्फबारी और उत्तर भारत में हल्की वर्षा हो रही है।

