जोश में दिखे भाजपा कार्यकर्ता:सीएम और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का जगह-जगह स्वागत

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा के आगमन को लेकर भाजपा कार्यकर्ता जोश में नजर आए। सम्मेलन को सफल बनाने के लिए युवा नेताओं ने वाहन रैली निकालकर जनजागरण किया, तो किसी ने मंच लगाकर नेताओं का स्वागत। डुमना विमानतल पर प्रभात साहू, आनंद बर्नाड, विनोद मिश्रा, अखिलेश जैन, आशीष दुबे, डॉ. जितेन्द्र जामदार, स्वाति गोडबोले, संदीप जैन, रंजीत पटेल, राजमणि सिंह बघेल, अश्वनी परांजपे, विक्रम परवार, रविन्द्र पचौरी, श्रीकांत साहू ने अगवानी की।

सीएम ने तीन लोगों के घर जाकर की सौजन्य भेंट- मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने जबलपुर प्रवास के दौरान किसान सम्मेलन के बाद राइट टाउन में सीनियर एडवोकेट प्रशांत सिंह तथा जीआरपी पुलिस लाइन के पीछे जीएस ठाकुर के घर पहुँचकर उनसे सौजन्य भेंट की। मुख्यमंत्री ने सरस्वती नगर निवासी योगेश राठौर के घर जाकर भी उनसे मुलाकात की।

यूनिवर्सिटी में स्वागत - पूर्व एमआईसी मेम्बर कमलेश अग्रवाल, जय सचदेवा, शशिकांत सोनी, प्रमोद चौहटेल, दुर्गेश शाह, रवि शर्मा, अनिकेत चौरसिया, जयराम तिवारी, डॉ. शुभम अवस्थी व अन्य ने मुख्यमंत्री व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का स्वागत किया। इसी तरह डीएन जैन कॉलेज के सामने युवा मोर्चा प्रदेश संयोजक अरविंद कहार, पीयूष रजक, भूरा सोनकर, अयाज खान, अशफाक खान व अन्य ने सीएम व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का स्वागत किया।

दमोहनाका से निकली वाहन रैली - युवा भाजपा नेता हर्ष तिवारी, सोहेल खान, दीपू विश्वकर्मा, राजा जैन व अन्य ने दमोहनाका चौक से वाहन रैली निकाली। इस रैली में किसान बिल से जुड़ी किसान हितैषी बातों का जनजागरण किया गया।

