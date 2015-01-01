पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाल बाग तलैया में मिली युवक की लाश:3 दिन पहले निकला था घर से, क्षेत्र में फैली सनसनी, जाँच में जुटी पुलिस

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र स्थित गोपाल बाग की तलैया में सुबह एक युवक की लाश मिलने से क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गयी। जानकारी लगने पर आसपास के लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गयी। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुँचकर लाश को तलैया से निकलवाकर मर्ग कायम किया। जाँच के दौरान मृतक की पहचान मिलौनीगंज निवासी अाशीष नामदेव के रूप में की गयी जो कि तीन दिनों से घर से लापता था।

सूत्रों के अनुसार तलैया से लाश बरामद की जाने के बाद प्रारंभिक जाँच में पता चला कि मृतक गोहलपुर थाना क्षेेत्र स्थित मिलौनीगंज बढ़ई मोहल्ला आशीष नामदेव था जो कि तीन दिन पहले घर से निकला था और फिर वापस घर नहीं लौटा था। उसकी तलाश में जुटे परिजनों ने बुधवार की रात थाने में उसकी गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। उधर मृतक की पहचान होने से परिजन भी मौके पर पहुँच गये।

पूछताछ के दौरान परिजनों ने बताया कि आशीष ने कुछ साल पहले क्षेत्र में रहने वाली एक युवती से प्रेम विवाह किया था। शादी के बाद से वह घरेलू कलह से परेशान था। उधर जाँच में जुटी पुलिस का कहना है कि प्रारंभिक जाँच में मामला आत्महत्या का नजर आ रहा है लेकिन पीएम रिपोर्ट में मौत का खुलासा होने के बाद ही मौत के सही कारणों का पता चल सकेगा।

