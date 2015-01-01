पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाकी का बदरंग चेहरा:गए थे वारंटी पकड़ने, मां-बेटी से कर दी मारपीट, वायरल हुआ वीडियो, तब ASP ने कहा दोषियों पर कार्रवाई होगी

जबलपुर5 मिनट पहले
महिला आरक्षक से बदसलूकी के वायरल वीडियो का फुटेज
  • हनुमानताल के सिंधी कैम्प की घटना, परिजनों की शिकायत पर ASP ने दिए जांच के निर्देश

वारंटी की तलाश में गई पुलिस ने मां-बेटी के साथ मारपीट की। खाकी के इस शर्मसार कर देने का पूरा कृत्य परिवार के लोगों ने वीडियो में रिकॉर्ड कर वायरल कर दिया। परिवार के लोग SP ऑफिस पहुंचे और सबूत के साथ मामले की लिखित शिकायत दी। परिजनों का आरोप है कि आरोपी की बहन 12वीं में पढ़ती है। वारदात के समय वह पेपर दे रही थी। तभी पुलिस उसे खींच कर थाने ले जाने का प्रयास कर रही थी। ASP सिटी ट्रेनी IPS अमित कुमार ने मामले में जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं। उधर, हुनमानताल पुलिस का दावा है कि परिजनों ने महिला आरक्षक के साथ बदसलूकी की। मां-बेटी खुद को ही डंडे से मार रही थी। पुलिस ने सिर्फ डंडा छीनने का प्रयास किया।

324 के वारंटी को सिंधी कैम्प पकड़ने गई थी पुलिस

जानकारी के अनुसार सिंधी कैम्प निवासी सुनील अन्ना के खिलाफ हनुमानताल थाने में कुल सात आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज हैं। 2000 में उस पर हत्या के प्रयास का भी प्रकरण दर्ज है। इसके अलावा 366 और 324 का भी मामला दर्ज है। 324 के मामले में वह फरार चल रहा है। उसकी गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी है। तीन दिन पहले पुलिस ने खबर भिजवाई, लेकिन वह हाजिर नहीं हुआ। शुक्रवार को थाने के वरिष्ठ आरक्षक केके सिंह, महिला आरक्षक दीक्षा व तीन अन्य आरोपी के घर पहुंचे। वहां आरोपी तो नहीं मिला। उसकी बहन और मां मौजूद थी। 366 के प्रकरण में आरोपी सुनील अन्ना की बहन का कथन शेष है। पुलिस उसे ले जाने लगी तो उसकी मां अड़ गई। युवती का पेपर चल रहा था।

इसके बाद पुलिस कर्मियों ने की मारपीट

परिवार की महिला रत्ना बाई अन्ना और आरोपी के चचेरे भाई धमेंद्र कुमार सतनामी ने आरोप लगाए है कि थाने ले जाने का विरोध करने पर पुलिस वालों ने मां-बेटी के साथ मारपीट करने लगे। मां-बेटी को घसीटा भी। पुलिस कर्मियों के इस अमानवीयता को घरवालों ने मोबाइल में रिकॉर्ड कर लिया। इसके बाद परिजन SP कार्यालय पहुंचे। वहां ASP अमित कुमार से मामले की शिकायत की। ASP अमित कुमार ने बताया कि युवती ने लिखित आवेदन दिया है। घटना के संबंध में एक वीडियो भी उपलब्ध कराया है। जांच के आधार पर कार्रवाई होगी।

पुलिस का दावा परिवार के लोगों ने किया बदसलूकी

उधर, इस पूरे मामले में CSP गोहलपुर अखिलेश गौर ने कहा कि परिवार के लोग आधा सच बोल रहे हैं। पुलिस वारंटी की तलाश में गई थी। युवती का 366 के प्रकरण में कथन लंबित है। तीन दिन पहले उसे सूचना दी गई थी। बावजूद वह नहीं आई। पुलिस के पहुंचते ही मां-बेटी उग्र हो गईं। आरोपी की मां ने लकड़ी के बत्ते से महिला आरक्षक दीक्षा पर वार कर दिया। इसके बाद खुद को मारने लगी। जमीन पर लेट कर सिर पटकने लगी। पुलिस उसके हाथ से डंडा छीन रही थी। आरोपी की मां का शांति भंग में 151 की कार्रवाई की गई है।

