साथ उजड़ी कोख और सुहाग:ट्रक-बाइक भिंड़त में पिता और 5 साल की बेटी की मौके पर मौत, मां और बड़ी बेटी गंभीर जख्मी; हवन में शामिल होने जा रहा था परिवार

जबलपुर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिता-पुत्री की मौत के बाद घटनास्थल पर लगी भीड़। - Dainik Bhaskar
पिता-पुत्री की मौत के बाद घटनास्थल पर लगी भीड़।
  • मझौली क्षेत्र के सुनार नदी पर हुआ हृदय विदारक हादसा, साइड से ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर
  • पांच किमी दूर सिहोरा पुलिस ने ट्रक और ड्राइवर को पकड़ा, पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज किया

जिले में सड़क सुरक्षा माह के दौरान मझौली में 24 घंटे के अंदर दूसरा बड़ा सड़क हादसा हुआ। तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने साइड से बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। इससे पांच साल की मासूम बेटी व पिता की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं मां-बेटी अस्पताल में जिंदगी और माैत के बीच संघर्ष कर रही हैं। सिहोरा पुलिस ने पांच किमी दूर पीछा कर ट्रक ड्राइवर काे हिरासत में लेकर मझौली पुलिस के सुपुर्द किया।

इसी ट्रक से बाइक को साइड से लगी थी टक्कर। पांच किमी दूर पकड़ा गया ड्राइवर।
इसी ट्रक से बाइक को साइड से लगी थी टक्कर। पांच किमी दूर पकड़ा गया ड्राइवर।

पत्नी-बेटियों संग निकला था ससुराल
जानकारी के अनुसार हरदुआ सिहोरा निवासी राजकुमार पटेल (30) पत्नी रिंकू बाई पटेल (28), बेटी दीपांशी (10) व अनामिका उर्फ गुड़िया (5) के साथ ससुराल थाना-बाना के लिए निकला था। उसकी ससुराल में कोई यज्ञ हो रहा था। चारों एक ही बाइक पर बिना हेलमेट के निकले थे। मझौली पुलिस के मुताबिक वे सुनार नदी पुल पर पहुंचे ही थे, तभी मझौली से सिहोरा की ओर जा रहा गेहूं लोड ट्रक ने साइड से टक्कर मार दी।

ट्रक का पहिया राजकुमार के सिर से निकल गया, जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।
ट्रक का पहिया राजकुमार के सिर से निकल गया, जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

पहिए के नीचे आ गए पिता-पुत्री
ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सहित राजकुमार पटेल और उनकी पांच साल की मासूम गुड़िया पहिए के नीचे आ गए। दोनों की मौके पर ही दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। वहीं रिंकू और दीपांशी भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हाे गई हैं। रिंकू तो कोमा की हालत में पहुंच गई है। मां-बेटी को सिहोरा से मेडिकल रेफर कर दिय गया है।

पिता के साथ ही पांच साल की बेटी गुड़िया ने भी मौके पर दम तोड़ दिया।
पिता के साथ ही पांच साल की बेटी गुड़िया ने भी मौके पर दम तोड़ दिया।

पांच किमी दूर पकड़ा गया ट्रक ड्राइवर
एक्सीडेंट के बाद ड्राइवर ट्रक लेकर फरार हो गया। राहगीरों की सूचना पर सिहोरा पुलिस ने ट्रक एमपी 20 एचबी 9732 को पांच किमी दूर रेवझा गांव के पास रोकने में सफल हुई। पुलिस ने ट्रक ड्राइवर को हिरासत में लेकर मझौली पुलिस के सुपुर्द कर दिया। हादसे में राजकुमार पटेल की बाइक एमपी 20 एनसी 6398 भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है।

कटाव-मझौली रोड पर 24 घंटे पहले ट्रक पलटने से दो ड्राइवरों की हुई थी मौत।
कटाव-मझौली रोड पर 24 घंटे पहले ट्रक पलटने से दो ड्राइवरों की हुई थी मौत।

24 घंटे में दूसरा बड़ा हादसा
मझौली में 24 घंटे में दूसरा बड़ा हादसा है। इससे पहले बुधवार देर रात मझौली-कटाव पुल पर ट्रक पलट गया था। हादसे में ट्रक के दोनों ड्राइवरों की अंदर ही फंसकर मौत हो गई थी। एक अन्य हादसा शहर के माढ़ोताल क्षेत्र के बिहरिया मोड़ पर हुआ। यहां बाइक एक्सीडेंट में सूरतलाई निवासी मनोज पटेल घायल हो गया था। परिजन उसे मेडिकल ले गए, जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

गोसलपुर में घर में घुस गया हाइवा।
गोसलपुर में घर में घुस गया हाइवा।

घर में घुस गया हाइवा
वहीं गोसलपुर के देवनगर में सुबह 4.30 से पांच बजे के बीच में तेज रफ्तार हाइवा एमपी 20 एचबी 5551 सड़क किनारे टीन शेड में घुस गया। टीन शेड का घर मुकेश चौरसिया का है। परिवार के लोग भी अंदर सो रहे थे। गनीमत रही कि हाइवा की रफ्तार कम थी और ड्राइवर ने ब्रेक लगा दी थी। पुलिस ने हाइवा को जब्त कर लिया है।

